Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting celebrated the achievements of the 2021 Louisiana Legends at a May 6 gala at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.
Honored were: Dr. Terry King, world-renowned pediatric cardiologist; Donna Saurage, philanthropist; Terry Landry, the first African American Louisiana State Police superintendent; Carolyn Leach Huntoon, scientist and the first woman to serve as director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; and Johnny Robinson, LSU football great and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame inductee.
Begun in 1990, the Louisiana Legends Gala is a fundraising and public awareness project to support the instructional, educational and cultural programs LPB provides.
BR Fair Foundation honors high school volunteers
The Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation hosted a reception May 16 at Drusilla Ballroom to honor Outstanding High School Volunteers of the Class of 2022.
The awards are presented annually to high school juniors chosen by their schools and based on their volunteer activities. Each award winner was presented with a certificate by Cliff Barton, board chairman of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair and Trade Show, and a $500 check by Jay Martin, foundation board member.
In addition to these awards, the foundation has funded $109,371 in Worthy Cause Grants this year and added $40,000 to its Endowed Scholarships, bringing the total to $670,000 in endowed scholarships. Since its inception in 1985, the foundation has distributed more than $4 million back into the community.
Honorees are: Damian Pierce, White Castle High School; Emory Templet, Ascension Christian High School; Skyler Adams, Episcopal High School; Dakota Guitreau, Maurepas High School; Bruce Langley Jr., Northeast High School; Benjamin Eagleton, Catholic High School; Cameron Lindsay, Woodlawn High School; Herman Brister III, Southern University Laboratory School; Kayla Davis, Holden High School; Jayde Brignac, Doyle High School; Isabella LoBue, St. John High School; Audrey Poché, Zachary High School; Madelynn Johnston, Walker High School; Jasmine Davenport, Port Allen High School; Alicia Stanga, East Ascension High School; Erin Jines, Central High School; Julia Coffey, St. Michael the Archangel High School; Demaria Odds, Arlington Preparatory Academy; Thomya Young, McKinley Senior High School; Nyla Williams, Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Samantha Ferrer, Brusly High School; Emily Hambrick, Springfield High School; Sarah Israel, Central Private School; Saniya Batiste, Donaldsonville High School; Alexia LeBeau, Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee; Sadie Bourgeois, St. Amant High School; Trinity Morgan, Livonia High School; Michael Butler, Belaire Magnet High School; Michael Corlew, West Feliciana High School; and Nina Embaugh, St. Joseph’s Academy.
Baton Rouge DAR installs officers
The Baton Rouge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution installed 2021-23 officers May 17 at the State Archives Building.
State Regent Charlotte White installed Second Vice-Regent Carrie Andrepont, Chaplain Lucille Ourso, Recording Secretary Judy Burch, Corresponding Secretary Marian Harden, Registrar Zora Olsson, Historian Lea Evans, Librarian Lillian Dunlap, Curator Rezzie Meyer and Parliamentarian Janis Lowe.
Olsson led a memorial service for deceased members: Lt. Cmdr. Mary Virginia Coullard, Phyllis Ehlers, Erma Henry, Melissa Laiche, Ann Severance and Carolyn Steinmuller. Prospective new member Janet Vidrine was introduced and welcomed. Members of the Oliver Pollock Chapter brought a handmade quilt for a raffle to support veterans. Carolyn Morris read the winning essay on heart health sponsored by the State Women’s Issues Committee.
A virtual Continental Congress is scheduled for June 29-July 3, and members were encouraged to view as many of the events as possible. An in-person Summer Workshop will be held July 29-31 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For information, email zbolsson@aol.com.
BraveHeart holds Spring Fling fundraiser
BraveHeart’s Spring Fling fundraiser, an event to honor foster families, was held May 15 at Cristo Rey High School in Baton Rouge. The event included food, inflatables, a petting zoo, family photos, carnival-style games, crafts, face painting, raffles and appearances by Princesses Tiana and Elsa. All proceeds went directly BraveHeart's programs that benefit foster children across Louisiana.
BraveHeart is a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 that provides items to foster children when they enter foster care to help ease the trauma of their situation. BraveHeart is focused on improving the quality of life for children who are experiencing the emotional trauma of being removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. The organization also provides Christmas gifts each year to foster children. Its newest program is designed to help those who are aging out of foster care transition to independent living.
'Litter warrior' speaks to Red Stick Kiwanis
Jennifer Richardson, who leads a growing local grassroots effort to combat litter, spoke on April 16 to the Kiwanis Club of Red Stick at Piccadilly Cafeteria on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Richardson, a real estate agent, is part of a dedicated band of "litter warriors" has been active nearly every Saturday filling hundreds of bags with trash. Richardson originated the Facebook group "Keep Tiger Town Beautiful'' in response to a dare from a friend to do something about litter plaguing local streets and highways.
"Our wildlife is affected by trash it mistakenly thinks is a food source," Richardson said. "Plastic even gets caught in the bills of birds, making it difficult for them to eat."
Louisiana Young Heroes recognized
Six high school students are being recognized as this year’s Louisiana Public Broadcasting Louisiana Young Heroes: Ivory Gipson, of Baton Rouge, 12th grader at Northeast High School; Kathryn “Lexie” Davis, of Hammond, 12th grader at Ponchatoula High School; Elliott Gomes, of New Orleans, ninth grader at Benjamin Franklin High School; Jackson Cantrell, of Mandeville, 12th grader at Mandeville High School; Hannah Lewis, of DeRidder, 12th grader at Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts; and Michael Vizena, of Elizabeth, 10th grader at Elizabeth High School.
To earn the honor, a student must excel in academics, have given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character.
Gipson has maintained a near-perfect GPA while being a varsity athlete in baseball, basketball. and football; a Baton Rouge Youth Coalition Fellow; and vice president of the Goal Society, a college-focused school club.
Davis is an honor student who also studied at the ProStart & Culinary Arts foodservice management program. Davis provides meals to patients at the North Oaks Dialysis Center and volunteers with the Red Cross and her church. During the pandemic, she has also volunteered with “Meals for the Multitude,” a program through N.A. James Funeral Home, and then began her own community meals program, “Food For The Souls.”
Gomes is an honor student who provided free weekly online tutoring to children in his neighborhood during the pandemic and led fundraising efforts to provide tuition for an orphan at the Petals School of Africa, build a well in Tanzania and to feed the homeless in New Orleans.
Cantrell is a National Merit Scholar whose research into lives of enslaved and native groups began when he installed two historical markers at Fontainebleau State Park, a former 1800s sugar plantation. He discovered 153 names of family members held in bondage. He documented these findings, as well as information on local indigenous nations. State historians published both works online and papers are also on file with Amistad Research Center.
Lewis is a straight-A student who is involved in many academic, civic and community activities. In the last year, she endured two hurricanes causing major damage to her home and suffered the unexpected death of her mother. Through her church, she has done yard work for the elderly, made stuffed animals for the Hug-A-Bear project and promoted service dogs for veterans. Lewis has been awarded the Outstanding Student Merit-based Scholarship to Louisiana Tech.
Vizena went into foster care at age 3. At the age of 9, he finally found his forever family. Diagnosed with leukemia at 14, he completes his treatment in January 2022 and hopes to become a child life specialist. He worked with community and local businesses to host blood drives through LifeShare Blood Center. Over 150 units of blood have been donated in his name.
SLU student honors announced
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Honors and International Initiatives honored students at its spring 2021 recognition ceremony May 5.
Honors Freshman of the Year was Fajr Fayed, of Egypt. Finalists were Nicholas Breaux, of Central; Gage Dawsey, of Denham Springs; Alexandra Gomez-Resendiz, of Ponchatoula; and Theresa Brown, of Slidell.
Recognized for earning the university’s Honors Diploma were Rachael Tullier, of Baton Rouge, psychology; Ryleigh Magee, of Denham Springs, and Victoria Rocquin, of Gramercy, both in communication; Emery Foster, of Hammond, art; Rachel Yang, of Hammond, general studies; Basanta Khakurel, of Nepal, biology; Lauren Ashley Griffin-Scudari, of Ponchatoula, biological sciences; Hannah Henderson, of Ponchatoula, finance; Sabrina Hickey, of Ponchatoula, kinesiology; Cameron Diez, of St. Amant, kinesiology; Saydie Rusk, of Simmesport, marketing; Rebecca Shields, of Slaughter, sociology and criminal justice; and Victoria Santana, of Slidell, management.
Receiving Sophomore Honors distinction were: Nicholas Manchester, of Baton Rouge; Kamian Buggage, of Belle Rose; Joshua Couture, Brittany Murdock and Tanner Rapier, of Covington; Madelyn Bernard, Jonathan Taylor and Caroline Watson, of Denham Springs; Marissa Buttone, of Franklinton; Alyssa Duhe, of Garyville; Zoe Burns, Madalyn Duncan, Allie Ferrara and Ally Holloway, of Hammond; Erin Williams, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Kaylee Bech, of Lacombe; Stephanie Carter, of Madisonville; Mateo Chaney, of Mandeville; Carter McComack, of Paulina; Jourdan Olmstead, of Ponchatoula; Madison Garrett, DaJonique Johnson, Christinia Lindsly and Zoe McKean, of Slidell; Joshua Freeman, of Terrytown; and Hannah Bridevaux, of Walker.
Local artists receive World Makers grants
Two Baton Rouge artists were among 32 to receive Louisiana World Makers grants from the Foundation for Louisiana.
Gregory Williams Jr., Hoodoo House, Baton Rouge and Shreveport; and Randell Henry, Baton Rouge, were among the recipients.
Statewide, the grants totaled $320,000 in unrestricted funds to support the visionary creative work "that helps point our communities toward justice while explicitly identifying artists, culture workers and tradition bearers as critical to liberation work throughout the state," according to a news release. "The World Makers awards support a broad array of creative disciplines of those whose artistic and cultural work addresses climate impacts, mass incarceration, cultural memory and legacy, or displacement and erasure of Black and Indigenous communities."
Over 360 artists applied for this first-time opportunity from FFL, which prioritized Black and Indigenous artists; artists of color; artists born, raised or with generational ties to Louisiana; transgender and/or gender-nonconforming artists; and elder artists and culture bearers. This work was made possible with the support of the Kresge Foundation, the Surdna Foundation and individuals who believe in the power of culture to create change.