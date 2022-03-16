David St. Romain's work in the healing arts began with writing songs alongside human trafficking victims.
Later engaging with veterans, the Prairieville-based singer-songwriter launched Songs of Survivors in 2018. Established as a nonprofit in 2020, Songs of Survivors — SOS for short — currently focuses on veterans and youth.
SOS hosted an open house last week for its new office, podcast studio and beats-and-loops lab on Jefferson Highway. Classes in the beats-and-loops lab have started for students from Istrouma Middle/High School. Each of the lab’s 10 work stations is equipped with PreSonus audio interfaces and headphones, an electric keyboard, microphone and laptop computer.
The SOS beats-and-loops lab began last year with an eight-week summer camp for youth ages 12 to 18. St. Romain’s SOS collaborator, musician, producer and DJ Matt Tortorich, teaches the classes.
“Matt has a lot of experience in the world of beats and loops,” St. Romain said last week. “He can reach the youth where they are.”
“On paper, I’m teaching the kids how to make beats and music,” Tortorich said. “But the underlying strategy is to show them how to solve problems in a creative way. I give them some basic blocks to put together. They can get something going quickly and create their own musical pieces from scratch.”
St. Romain and Tortorich anticipate offering Saturday classes as well as afterschool classes and summer camps. They plan to offer beat-and-loop classes to adults as well as at-risk youth.
St. Romain and Tortorich began working together in 2017, the year St. Roman joined Vidalia, the high-charting country band that Tortorich co-founded.
“My own childhood story and experiences,” St. Romain said, “brought me to a place where I wanted to serve others. Songs of Survivors is a way I can use my time and talent to give back.”
Pre-COVID-19, St. Romain led songwriting workshops for veterans throughout the state, sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. He’ll conduct another workshop for veterans April 9 at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
“With music, everybody has a voice,” said SOS open-house attendee Betsy O. Barnes, of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office.
Citing the high suicide rate among veterans in Louisiana, Barnes added, “if they have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), brain injuries and other injuries, anything that causes anxiety, depression, things that may lead to suicide, we want to give them the opportunity to connect with others who have similar experiences, so they don’t feel isolated.”
Also attending the open house, Joey Strickland, Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs, noted how beneficial music and other arts can be for veterans.
“It has a calming effect on most veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress,” Strickland said. “I know that’s true, because I’m a veteran of two combat tours in Vietnam and I struggle with post-traumatic stress. I’m not ashamed to admit it. I play guitar. It’s soothing.”
Strickland’s youngest son, Joshua Strickland, learned to write songs at a workshop similar to ones that St. Romain conducts for veterans. A singer in the Phoenix-based Southern rock band Bayou Bandits, Joshua Strickland wrote his first song, “Kandahar,” about a friend who killed himself weeks after they returned from 130 combat missions in Afghanistan. A registered nurse, Strickland also wrote “A Nurse’s Story (Save You),” a song about being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office provided early funding for SOS. Last week at the SOS open house, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s Academic Distinction Fund presented a $10,000 check to the organization. Other funders include Olin Corp., which raised funds for SOS last year through a golf tournament.
PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., the Baton Rouge company that recently merged with Fender Musical Instruments, gave SOS a substantial discount on the audio interfaces, headphones and a rack mixer in the beats-and-loop lab.
“David is empowering at-risk kids and giving veterans the ability to express themselves through songwriting,” said PreSonus’ Richard Gaspard. “Our equipment works perfectly for that.”
Although St. Romain is continuing his singer-songwriter career, he says SOS is his passion. He also envisions SOS events and locations beyond Louisiana.
“I’d love to have them all over the nation, in Nashville and other music meccas,” he said.
For more info, visit https://sosmusic.org.