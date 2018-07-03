Sure, we all want to see the rocket's red glare and those spectacular bursts of fireworks.
But, when it comes to firecrackers, sparklers and other assorted combustibles, safety has to come first.
Here are some tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety to keep the Fourth of July accident free:
- Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby.
- Never carry fireworks in your pockets or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
- Don’t bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one.
- If fireworks are being used near your home, put your pet in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to the sound.
- Make sure your pet has an identification tag, in case it runs off during a fireworks display.