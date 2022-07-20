Dive into dinos
The Jurassic Quest dinosaur event roars into the Raising Cane's River Center Friday-Sunday. See life-size animated dinosaur replicas, ride on a dino, dig for fossils, meet baby dinos and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $19-$25. www.jurassicquest.com.
On stage: 'Godspell'
The new Christian Community Theatre makes its debut with a production of the Gospel of Matthew-based musical at LSU's Claude L. Shaver Theatre. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. $19, in advance; $22, at the door. cytbatonrouge.org.
Flex your muscles
An open qualifying event for the National Physique Committee Natural Muscle national competition takes place Saturday at the Manship Theatre. Prejudging in multiple men's and women's categories begins at 10 a.m., with evening finals at 5 p.m. $30-$45. www.louisianamuscle.com.