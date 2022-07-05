New Venture Theatre is closing its curtain for good, artistic director Greg Williams Jr. announced over the July 4 weekend.
"After 15 seasons, New Venture Theatre has decided to turn off the lights," Williams wrote in an announcement on the community theater's website, newventuretheatre.org. "Due to the uncertain future in the performing arts and beyond caused by the pandemic, and the incredible financial hardship that has come as a result, New Venture Theatre shall permanently close our doors."
Williams founded New Venture in 2007. The company began performing its plays in BREC's Independence Park Theatre and eventually moved its home to the Claude L. Shaver Theatre at LSU.
New Venture was preparing to open its summer musical, "The Color Purple," on Thursday, July 14, until Williams made the announcement.
New Venture Theatre focused on bringing Black stories to the stage through comedies, dramas and such Broadway hit musicals as "Dreamgirls," "The Wiz" and "The Heights." Williams also wrote and staged some of his own plays and musicals, including fan favorite "Sweet Georgia Brown."
"I have always believed that theatre is more than a building and a stage," Williams wrote. "It is the people, the artists and the audience, and I’m so excited to continue our mission to amply black voices in theatre in many new and exciting ways."
Williams thanked Baton Rouge audiences for supporting New Venture Theatre.