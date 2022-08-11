There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience.

Maybe looking at her.

And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise.

Before the movies, before the 1968 comeback special and long before the Vegas jumpsuits.

Today, when someone mentions Elvis without the attachment of a last name, everyone knows the subject of the conversation, especially this week, when fans observe the 45th anniversary of the singer's death, which was Aug. 16, 1977. Plus, Baz Luhrmann's summer hit, "Elvis," has created yet even more fans among the younger set.

But in 1955, when the 20-year-old was on tour with country music stars such as Hank Snow, Faron Young and Mama Maybelle and the Carter Sisters, promoters were misspelling his last name.

"Elvis Prestly" was on "The Grand Ole Opry Show" tour bill with headliner Faron Young that would stop for two shows on May 2, 1955, at Baton Rouge High School. "Elvis Prestly" would return to the area two months later to play at the Casino Club in Plaquemine on July 1, 1955.

Still, that didn't deter Fleniken. She wasn't going to miss a chance to see Elvis Presley on stage, no matter how his name was spelled in advertisements for the show in The Advocate.

She had discovered Presley in a country music magazine a few months after his Louisiana Hayride debut in Shreveport — a page that featured a photo of the singer flanked by Sun Records owner Sam Phillips and manager Bob Neal.

"That was the first time I'd ever seen Elvis," Fleniken said, running her fingers over the photo she'd clipped and pasted in the scrapbook from her teen days.

Ironically, that same photo later would have a Louisiana connection, having been taken by Lou Lowry in his Memphis dining room. Lowry was grandfather to MaryBeth and Claire Lowry, at Lowry's Printing in Lafayette. But Fleniken's attention was focused only on the dreamy kid in the center.

She had jumped at the chance to see him play earlier in 1955 at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, and she didn't hesitate to shell out $2.50 for two tickets at $1.25 apiece.

One was for the 16-year-old Fleniken, the other for her 13-year-old sister Margie Underwood.

"I was just the younger sister tagging along," Underwood said. "But I remember that crooked smile — when he smiled at you, you just wanted to faint."

These days, it's easy to imagine young Elvis standing centerstage in Baton Rouge Magnet High School's auditorium. The performance hall has been restored to its original state, including its original seats, which were refurbished by a Chicago company.

"I think this is the original surface for the stage," said Rob Payer, program and production director for the school's radio stations, WBRH 90 FM and KBRH 1260 AM. "I went to school here, and this is the same stage."

The surface is made up of hardwood marked by remnants of scuffs from a string of shows since its opening in 1927.

"At one time, everyone who was anyone played in this auditorium," Payer said, looking out into the empty audience. "Hank Williams performed on this stage, and Louis Prima and Keely Smith rehearsed their Las Vegas show here."

And then there was Elvis.

"He was touring Texas a lot back then," said Alabama-based YouTuber Trey Miller, whose travelogues chronicle Presley's appearances throughout the country. "He was part of Hank Snow's tours, and the tour split into two at that time, with one group doing shows in one place and other doing shows in another."

But, Miller said, Snow was in charge of both tours.

"I've interviewed Hank's son, Jimmie Rodgers Snow, who was portrayed in the movie," Miller said. "He said the movie portrayed Hank as disapproving of Elvis, but it really wasn't that way. He said his dad knew that people were coming to the shows to see Elvis, so he put Elvis last in the lineup. Hank Snow was a smart promoter."

Presley is said to have kicked off his part of the show with "That's All Right Mama," followed by "You're a Heartbreaker" and ending with "Good Rockin' Tonight."

At that time, he was still with Sun Records and hadn't recorded songs classics like "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."

"So he was still riding the fame of Sun Records, which included 'Blue Moon of Kentucky.'" Payer said. He probably sang something by Ruth Brown, too, and maybe 'Shake Rattle and Roll' and 'Tweedle Dee.'"

And though Presley was the crowd-pleaser, his fellow musicians didn't understand his brand of music.

"Faron was the headliner at this point of the tour, but Elvis' star had been rising so quickly that he was closing the show much to the chagrin of Faron, and many of the other people on the bill," Payer said. "A lot of these country artists looked at Elvis as a joke. They saw him as a novelty as opposed to a serious musician, but this was Elvis at his rawest and purest."

Meanwhile, Trey Miller brought his travelogue series to Baton Rouge in 2020, documenting not only the school auditorium's interior and exterior but referencing an article where an unnamed young woman recounts seeing Presley's pink Cadillac parked at the back doors.

Could that young woman have been Fleniken? Well, if it was, Fleniken remembers more than just getting a glance at the Cadillac.

She remembers standing next to it after the show, waiting for Elvis to, well, leave the building. She remembers sensing someone walk up behind her while watching Faron Young interact with fans.

And she remembers that someone kissing the back of her neck.

"I turned around, and it was Elvis," she said. "And then he kept running and looking around to see what my reaction would be. He was laughing, and he was so playful, you know, kidding around. I was just a kid at 16, and he had just made 20 in January, and he was such a dream."

But it didn't stop there.

"Bill Black, Elvis' bass player, was replacing some strings on Elvis' guitar," Fleniken said. "He said Elvis would break some strings on his guitar at every show. After he finished replacing them, he let me hold Elvis' guitar and play it. And I remember that guitar had his name on it."

Presley signed Fleniken's autograph book, and she met up with him again in July, at the Casino Club in Plaquemine.

"That show was more like a dance, but no one was dancing," Fleniken said. "Everyone was there to see Elvis, and everyone just watched the show."

This time around, Fleniken brought her boyfriend, Donald Brown, who bore a resemblance to Presley yet was not a Presley fan. That is, until Presley complimented Brown on his ducktail.

"After that, Donald became a big Elvis fan," Fleniken said.

Fleniken and Brown eventually married and later divorced. Yet they remained friends through their Presley connection.

"He was always letting me know if he'd heard something about Elvis, and I did the same for him," Fleniken said.

By the time she made the trip to see Presley perform at Pontchartrain Beach in New Orleans that summer, Presley was a bonafide star with a stage fronted by security.

"We couldn't get close to him then," she said. "And though I didn't have a camera, I did write down everything that happened in my scrapbook."

Which made Luhrmann's movie even more special for Fleniken.

"I was so happy to see the movie this summer," she said. "It recreated the feeling of that time, and I hope everyone who saw it was able to experience it."