There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience.

Maybe looking at her.

BR.elvisliv.081422_005_MJ.JPG

Theatre Baton Rouge actor Brandon Guillory reenacts an Elvis performance in Baton Rouge Magnet High School's auditorium that happened on the same stage on May 5, 1955. This is a multiple exposure photography to give Guillory, with wardrobe provided by Theatre Baton Rouge, a ghost look as he reenacts Elvis.

And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise.

Before the movies, before the 1968 comeback special and long before the Vegas jumpsuits.

elvis 5

Baton Rouge resident Charlyn Kelly snapped this photo of Elvis Presley with his bassist, Bill Black, on the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium stage on May 2, 1955. Kelly was a student at Baton Rouge High. The photo is in the collection of her fellow student, Shirley Underwood Fleniken, who also was at the concert.  

Today, when someone mentions Elvis without the attachment of a last name, everyone knows the subject of the conversation, especially this week, when fans observe the 45th anniversary of the singer's death, which was Aug. 16, 1977. Plus, Baz Luhrmann's summer hit, "Elvis," has created yet even more fans among the younger set.

But in 1955, when the 20-year-old was on tour with country music stars such as Hank Snow, Faron Young and Mama Maybelle and the Carter Sisters, promoters were misspelling his last name.

elvis 1

Though country music star Faron Young was billed as the headliner in The Advocate's ad for "The Grand Ole Opry Show" tour, he actually opened for 20-year-old Elvis Presley, who took the starring spot at the end of the show on May 2, 1955, in the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium. The ad's misspelling of Presley's name didn't deter the audience from showing up.  

"Elvis Prestly" was on "The Grand Ole Opry Show" tour bill with headliner Faron Young that would stop for two shows on May 2, 1955, at Baton Rouge High School. "Elvis Prestly" would return to the area two months later to play at the Casino Club in Plaquemine on July 1, 1955.

elvis 2

Two months after performing in the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium, 20-year-old Presley played a show at the Casino Club in Plaquemine. Once again, the ad misspelled Presley's name. 

Still, that didn't deter Fleniken. She wasn't going to miss a chance to see Elvis Presley on stage, no matter how his name was spelled in advertisements for the show in The Advocate.

She had discovered Presley in a country music magazine a few months after his Louisiana Hayride debut in Shreveport — a page that featured a photo of the singer flanked by Sun Records owner Sam Phillips and manager Bob Neal.

elvis 15

Shirley Underwood Fleniken first discovered Elvis Presley through this photo, which appeared in a country music magazine. She clipped it and taped it into her scrapbook. The photo now has a Louisiana connection, having been taken in Memphis by Lou Lowry, grandfather to MaryBeth Lowry, owner of Lowry's Printing in Lafayette.

"That was the first time I'd ever seen Elvis," Fleniken said, running her fingers over the photo she'd clipped and pasted in the scrapbook from her teen days.

Ironically, that same photo later would have a Louisiana connection, having been taken by Lou Lowry in his Memphis dining room. Lowry was grandfather to MaryBeth and Claire Lowry, at Lowry's Printing in Lafayette. But Fleniken's attention was focused only on the dreamy kid in the center.

elvis 6

Elvis Presley, back row, second from left, was 20 years old when he posed for Charlyn Kelly's photo on May 2, 1955, on the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium stage. Standing next to him on the right is country music star Faron Young. Pictured  next to Young  is local DJ for WXOK Ed Bishop, and standing next to Bishop is Baton Rouge television personality Bill "Buckskin Bill" Black. The photo is part of the collection of Baton Rougean Shirley Underwood Fleniken, who also attended at the show. 

She had jumped at the chance to see him play earlier in 1955 at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, and she didn't hesitate to shell out $2.50 for two tickets at $1.25 apiece.

One was for the 16-year-old Fleniken, the other for her 13-year-old sister Margie Underwood.

elvis 10

Shirley Underwood Fleniken, left, was 16 years old, and her sister, Margie Underwood, right, was 13, when they attended Elvis Presley's show at Baton Rouge Magnet High School on May 2, 1955. They also saw Presley perform earlier that year at Jesuit High School in New Orleans and at the Casino Club in Plaquemine on July 1, 1955.

"I was just the younger sister tagging along," Underwood said. "But I remember that crooked smile — when he smiled at you, you just wanted to faint."

These days, it's easy to imagine young Elvis standing centerstage in Baton Rouge Magnet High School's auditorium. The performance hall has been restored to its original state, including its original seats, which were refurbished by a Chicago company.

Looking back at 20-year-old Elvis Presley's May 2, 1955, performance in the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium through this ghostly recreation with actor Brandon Guillory and wardrobe provided by Theatre Baton Rouge. Staff video by Robin Miller

"I think this is the original surface for the stage," said Rob Payer, program and production director for the school's radio stations, WBRH 90 FM and KBRH 1260 AM. "I went to school here, and this is the same stage."

The surface is made up of hardwood marked by remnants of scuffs from a string of shows since its opening in 1927.

"At one time, everyone who was anyone played in this auditorium," Payer said, looking out into the empty audience. "Hank Williams performed on this stage, and Louis Prima and Keely Smith rehearsed their Las Vegas show here."

elvis 4

Rob Payer, program and production director for Baton Rouge Magnet High School's radio stations, WBRH 90.3 FM and KBRH 1260 AM, talks about the tour that brought Elvis Presley to Baton Rouge Magnet High School in 1955. 

And then there was Elvis.

"He was touring Texas a lot back then," said Alabama-based YouTuber Trey Miller, whose travelogues chronicle Presley's appearances throughout the country. "He was part of Hank Snow's tours, and the tour split into two at that time, with one group doing shows in one place and other doing shows in another."

But, Miller said, Snow was in charge of both tours.

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

"I've interviewed Hank's son, Jimmie Rodgers Snow, who was portrayed in the movie," Miller said. "He said the movie portrayed Hank as disapproving of Elvis, but it really wasn't that way. He said his dad knew that people were coming to the shows to see Elvis, so he put Elvis last in the lineup. Hank Snow was a smart promoter."

BR.elvisliv.081422_002_MJ.JPG

Theatre Baton Rouge actor Brandon Guillory reenacts an Elvis performance in Baton Rouge Magnet High School's auditorium that happened there on May 2, 1955. Guillory's Elvis wardrobe was provided by Theatre Baton Rouge.

Presley is said to have kicked off his part of the show with "That's All Right Mama," followed by "You're a Heartbreaker" and ending with "Good Rockin' Tonight."

At that time, he was still with Sun Records and hadn't recorded songs classics like "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."

"So he was still riding the fame of Sun Records, which included 'Blue Moon of Kentucky.'" Payer said. He probably sang something by Ruth Brown, too, and maybe 'Shake Rattle and Roll' and 'Tweedle Dee.'"

And though Presley was the crowd-pleaser, his fellow musicians didn't understand his brand of music.

"Faron was the headliner at this point of the tour, but Elvis' star had been rising so quickly that he was closing the show much to the chagrin of Faron, and many of the other people on the bill," Payer said. "A lot of these country artists looked at Elvis as a joke. They saw him as a novelty as opposed to a serious musician, but this was Elvis at his rawest and purest."

Meanwhile, Trey Miller brought his travelogue series to Baton Rouge in 2020, documenting not only the school auditorium's interior and exterior but referencing an article where an unnamed young woman recounts seeing Presley's pink Cadillac parked at the back doors.

Could that young woman have been Fleniken? Well, if it was, Fleniken remembers more than just getting a glance at the Cadillac.

elvis 11

Shirley Underwood Fleniken was a 16-year-old Baton Rouge High School student when she saw Elvis Presley perform in her school auditorium on May 2, 1955. The 20-year-old Presley signed her autograph book (foreground) and a photo she bought for 50 cents at the show.  

She remembers standing next to it after the show, waiting for Elvis to, well, leave the building. She remembers sensing someone walk up behind her while watching Faron Young interact with fans.

And she remembers that someone kissing the back of her neck.

"I turned around, and it was Elvis," she said. "And then he kept running and looking around to see what my reaction would be. He was laughing, and he was so playful, you know, kidding around. I was just a kid at 16, and he had just made 20 in January, and he was such a dream."

But it didn't stop there.

"Bill Black, Elvis' bass player, was replacing some strings on Elvis' guitar," Fleniken said. "He said Elvis would break some strings on his guitar at every show. After he finished replacing them, he let me hold Elvis' guitar and play it. And I remember that guitar had his name on it."

elvis 12

Shirley Underwood Fleniken documented her experience at Elvis Presley's show in her scrapbook upon returning home after his May 2, 1955, performance in the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium. In her chronicle, bassist Bill Black let her hold and strum Presley's guitar. 

Presley signed Fleniken's autograph book, and she met up with him again in July, at the Casino Club in Plaquemine.

"That show was more like a dance, but no one was dancing," Fleniken said. "Everyone was there to see Elvis, and everyone just watched the show."

This time around, Fleniken brought her boyfriend, Donald Brown, who bore a resemblance to Presley yet was not a Presley fan. That is, until Presley complimented Brown on his ducktail.

elvis 7

Shirley Underwood Fleniken points to the page signed by Elvis Presley at Baton Rouge Magnet High School on May 2, 1955.

"After that, Donald became a big Elvis fan," Fleniken said.

Fleniken and Brown eventually married and later divorced. Yet they remained friends through their Presley connection.

"He was always letting me know if he'd heard something about Elvis, and I did the same for him," Fleniken said.

By the time she made the trip to see Presley perform at Pontchartrain Beach in New Orleans that summer, Presley was a bonafide star with a stage fronted by security.

elvis 3

Looking back at 20-year-old Elvis Presley's appearance in the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium through a recreation with actor Brandon Guillory and wardrobe provided by Theatre Baton Rouge.

"We couldn't get close to him then," she said. "And though I didn't have a camera, I did write down everything that happened in my scrapbook."

Which made Luhrmann's movie even more special for Fleniken.

"I was so happy to see the movie this summer," she said. "It recreated the feeling of that time, and I hope everyone who saw it was able to experience it."

Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com

View comments