The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars sponsored the Youth Leadership Seminar on June 5 in the LSU Military Science classroom and provided presentations on leadership, mentorship, ethics and citizenship.
The seminar was for high school sophomores and juniors. Author Steven Rabalais provided a great lesson on Maj. Gen. Fox Connor, a mentor to a young Dwight D. Eisenhower who had made some serious errors in ethics and judgment. Local attorney Harry ‘Skip’ Phillips led a citizenship discussion that emphasized the importance of being an informed voter.
Students took on small group leadership roles to solve complex issues and develop a deeper understanding of leadership, ethics and citizenship. Youth Merit Awards were presented to August Perez V and Francie Olivier for their leadership, participation, team development and efforts to include each team member in the exercises.
Retired Lt. Col. Patrick L. Widner was presented one of MOWW’s highest awards, the Gold Patrick Henry, for his 10 years presenting JROTC awards throughout Louisiana and regular veterans home visits.
The Baton Rouge chapter provides patriotic education, supports JROTC and ROTC programs, honors first responders, serves veterans and supports Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts. For information, email ReginaldBrown575@gmail.com or call (575) 756-8356.
Friendship Force holds picnic
Forty members of Friendship Force of Baton Rouge, along with guests, gathered for a backyard picnic May 1 at Karen and Art Vingiello's home.
Members discussed visits from Birmingham, Alabama, and a trip to Austin, Texas. Plans were discussed for travel in 2022, as restrictions loosen. Travelers are encouraged to get the vaccine before traveling or hosting.
Gayle and Bob Duncan prepared individual picnic baskets for guests and homemade lemonade. The picnic included games of croquet, horseshoes, bean bag toss and bocce.
For information on Friendship Force, visit friendshipforcebatonrouge.org.
Ballet Theatre elects board members
At its annual meeting on June 7 at the Dancers' Workshop, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre elected six new board members: Tom Anderson, Nicole Naquin Jackson, Brandi Jobes, Adam Koenig, Anne Marks and Nicole Simmons.
The 2020-2021 season is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment of the Arts, Arts Works.
DAR chapters attend veterans ceremony
Members of the Baton Rouge and Heirome Gaines chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the Louisiana World War II Women Veterans Ceremony hosted by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs on June 10 at the American Legion Post 38 Hall.
Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland gave the opening remarks, and Tanya Haase, an Army veteran, was the keynote speaker. Posters with pictures of Louisiana Women veterans, as well as uniforms from the era were on display.
Honorees were Irma Darphin, Army; Alice Millet, Lillian Hoover, Gloria Wilbert and Ruth Knutson, Navy.
Strickland and Anna Sanders, president of Louisiana Women Veterans, presented the honorees with medals and certificates of appreciation from Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Louisiana Women Veterans group and the American Legion Auxiliary from Post 38 decorated the hall for the event.
Junior League announces new officers
The Junior League of Baton Rouge has announced its 2021-22 board of directors and executive management, who began their roles June 1.
Board members are: Tristi Bercegeay Charpentier, president; Jessica Weimer O'Connor, president-elect; Ashley Burns Connolly, chief financial officer; Amy Fennell, chief of staff; Robin Porter and Grace Weber, directors-at-large; Megan Cardaro, director of strategic initiatives; Jessica Guinn Johnson, long-range planning; Katie Chabert, nominating chair; Caroline Tomeny Monteverde, policy governance; Monique Scott-Spaulding, recording secretary; and Sara Downing, sustaining adviser.
Executive management members are: Brandi Simmons, annual planning; Sarah Schnauder, community vice president; Kris Beatty, financial vice president; Chrislyn Maher, fund development vice president; Erin Fulbright, marketing and communications vice president; Liz Centanni, membership vice president; Laura Mary, nominating assistant chair; Jasmin Newsome, special projects manager; Rose Hudson, sustaining adviser; and Adrian Owen Jones, training and organizational development vice president.
For 90 years, the local Junior League has promoted the potential of women through voluntarism and leadership development. The organization’s leaders, chosen from its membership, are responsible for the governance and management of the organization and ensuring adherence to the mission, vision and strategic plan. For information about the league and its community impact, visit juniorleaguebr.org.