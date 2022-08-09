Ladies, are you looking for a reason to celebrate? Well, Soji Restaurant has you covered.
The restaurant, at 5050 Government St., has partnered with the women of the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge to host Whiskey & Women — Ladies Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Admission is $50, which includes Japanese whiskey flight, a specialty cocktail and select appetizers, including lemon grass edamame, dumplings, a crunchy roll and a rock and roll.
For reservations, call (225) 300-4448.
Perkins Rowe round-up
Start making plans now to attend Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe.
This free event will include food trucks lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott, along with live music from Melissa Sings in Town Square. In the event of rain, Melissa Sings will perform in The Great Hall.
For more information, call (225) 767-2001.
Berkshire Pig tasting
Tickets are on sale for the Berkshire Pig Tasting Event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway.
Enjoy different food and wine pairings, complete with an end-of-the-evening cocktail. Space is limited. Tickets are $120 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-berkshire-pig-tasting-menu-tickets-394695253127.
Snacks for Supper
Tickets are on sale for a Snacks for Supper cooking class from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Ever fill up on the apps and nibbles even before dinner is served? Why not make the snacks the meal? Join Lili Courtney in the kitchen to explore snacks that are so delicious that they deserve to be the main stage at dinnertime. The result will be mouthwatering.
On the menu will be eggplant yogurt spread topped with lemony fried chickpeas, a grazing board with roasted balsamic onions with sage and bay leaves, roasted seaweed avocado toast, a pair of paninis and super fudgy brownie cookies.
Tickets are $65 by visiting redstickspice.com/collections/cooking-classes/products/snacks-for-supper.
Whiskey Wednesday
Hokus Pokus Liquor, 17524 Airline Highway, Prairieville, will host Whiskey Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Hokus Pokus will be serving a curated whiskey menu by the glass. Patrons must be 21 years or older to attend.
For more information, call (225) 673-6229 or visit hokuspokusliquor.com.
Wine Dinner
Tickets are on sale for Stags' Leap Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive.
The event will be a five-course wine dinner featuring Stags' Leaps fine wines.
Tickets are $85 by visiting alexandersmkt.com/shop/special_events/wine_dinner/p/1564405684702629721.
What's the secret ingredient?
Tickets are on sale for the leisure class, "What's the Secret Ingredient? Craft Beer!" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Participants must be age 21 or older to join this class, where chef Jeanne Mancuso teaches a hands-on workshop. These beer recipes will have your guest wondering what’s the secret ingredient.
The menu will include beer pretzels from scratch with queso, mushroom and sweet potato potpie, beer-braised short ribs and chocolate stout cake.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Whats-the-Secret-Ingredient-Craft-Beer-21-p479528264.