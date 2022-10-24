That beloved holiday tale, "Cajun Night Before Christmas," officially has been read and reread for half a century now.
To mark this bibliophilic occasion, Pelican Publishing has released two deluxe 50th Anniversary editions of the Bayou State take on the early 19th century poem, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Both new books went on sale on Monday.
Pelican sums up "Cajun Night's" tale like this:
"Take the classic story of jolly old St. Nicholas, place it in a Louisiana bayou setting, dress Santa Claus in muskrat 'from his head to his foot,' pile his skiff high with toys, and hitch it to eight friendly alligators. The result is this modern classic."
"Cajun Night Before Christmas" has served as the model for Pelican’s ongoing, best-selling "Night Before Christmas series," the publisher says.
"A delight to both young and old with its rustic full-color illustrations and lively story, it has become a timeless addition to holiday celebrations far beyond south Louisiana, reaching all corners of the country with its charming presentation of Christmas on the bayou and the break-out star of Gaston® the Green-Nosed Alligator," Pelican also says.
The 50-year-old story, conceived by J.B. Kling, Jr., originally appeared as a Christmas message from Bergeron Plymouth Company of New Orleans. James Rice's humorous illustrations of a colorful bayou Christmas bring the tale to life.
The 50th Anniversary edition, priced at $24.95, includes eight pages of curated content from the Pelican archives. A $39.95 limited edition includes a slipcover.