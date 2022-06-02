Bulgogi short rib at Soji Modern Asian
Between the fantastic raw bar, specialty cocktails and small plates, there is no end to what we can recommend from Soji. The Bulgogi beef short rib is one of the large plates that I feel has flown under the radar (very few pictures out there on Yelp and Google reviews), but it's definitely the best thing I've eaten in my handful of visits here. The short rib is the most tender beef I have ever had — you could literally cut it with a spoon. The water chestnuts and baby corn add a lovely crunch to the soft flat noodles. It's so worth the splurge.
Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 300-4448
Soji is closed Mondays and open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Ha-Vy Nguyen, page designer)
Brisket birria taco and the pineapple jalapeno margarita at Modesto
Modesto has a large selection of unique taco creations to pick from and it’s easy to wonder what’s the best. Start with the brisket birria taco on a house-made corn tortilla. The soft tortilla is loaded with slow-stewed brisket served with Oaxacan cheese and topped with tomatillo salsa and served with a side of that braising liquid. Pair this tasty taco with the pineapple jalepeno margarita.
The pineapple juice cools down the spice of the jalapeno-infused tequila, which is sure to leave a deliciously slight tingle on the tongue.
Modesto, 3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge 70808, (225) 478-0860.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Scallion pancakes and potstickers at Asian Seafood House
While there were no little carts on wheels rolling around the dining room serving the dim sum at Asian Seafood House the day we went, the food is authentic Chinese cuisine nonetheless. Instead of the carts, servers bring you a paper menu to mark, which works well as the items are written in both English and Chinese. (If you've ever been confused as to what you're pointing to or getting at a traditional dim sum place, you may appreciate the modified logistics.) Once you've turned in your menu, they start bringing out the small plates and steam pans of deliciousness to your table.
My husband is hardcore and preferred the chicken feet (he got a second order he liked them so much), but my more American palate preferred the scallion pancakes and potstickers — both piping hot and accompanied by a perfect sauce. The fried spring rolls and soup dumplings were also tasty.
Asian Seafood House is located at 11294 Florida Blvd., in Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Asian Seafood House is closed Wednesdays. (Jan Risher, features editor)