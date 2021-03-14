Hugs, defines my Webster Collegiate Dictionary, means “putting one’s arms around someone and pressing lightly” as in the sentence: “Grandma hugged the children goodbye.”
And, if I remember correctly, the children hugged back, perhaps shyly or encouraged to do so by their parents, but they hugged Grandma in return.
It’s been a while since I received a hug from one of my children, grandchildren or great-grands, and I don’t remember the last time I hugged one of them or even a friend for that matter.
The elbow-bump was kind of cool initially. However, it does not in any way replace a genuine hug.
Before coronavirus, my family hugged to greet, congratulate or compliment one another all the time. Sometimes we didn’t even need a reason to gather together in a big “group hug” as a sign of affection. I often initiated one by saying with open arms: “OK, let’s have a group hug,” and all within hearing would indeed gather into my outspread arms for a brief embrace.
Because I feel disconnected not only from family and friends, but also from nature during this time of isolation, I am contemplating going out into nature and hugging the first tree I encounter.
Don’t laugh, it should come as no surprise that interacting with nature has positive effects on our physical and mental health.
During this difficult time of isolation, it may feel that hugs are a thing of the past or at least on the sidelines for now. However, nothing can replace the human touch and connection that emanates from a warm hug.
Hugs make us feel good and have health benefits as well. Hugs have been found to decrease stress hormones and lower blood pressure and heart rate in times of stress.
Because of the coronavirus, I do understand the necessity for “social distancing” and “masking up,” thus cutting out hugs for the present time with the exception of those within the same household.
Those of us who live alone are able to reach out to family members via Face Time, Google Hangouts or Zoom, but throwing kisses and making the motions of a hug just don’t have the same feel or effect of a warm, authentic hug.
Since genuine hugs are on the sidelines for now, if you see me hugging a tree and think I might need medical attention, remember there are therapeutic results from interacting with nature — even hugging a tree.
— Caballero lives in Baton Rouge