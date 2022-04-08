Food for thought has a special meaning for some Louisiana college students. An empty stomach can take away concentrating on that upcoming math or history exam. Visions of a steaming bowl of gumbo or a pizza slice can even lead to a final decision of giving up the dream of a career and dropping out of school.
College officials are aware that hunger, along with other financial woes, presents a problem at colleges around the country. Students may experience hunger because of a particular situation or insecurity. Some endure chronic hunger and need for support.
In order to help, Louisiana State University and Southern University in Baton Rouge have established food pantries. They are available to any enrolled student, including those on scholarships and foreign exchange programs.
“The pantries want to be sensitive to the type of the students’ needs,” said Michael G. Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank that supplies food and general assistance to the pantries. The bank delivers food to the university pantries every other week.
With an operation that covers 100 pantries in an 11 parish area, the BR Food Bank assists organizations with setting up Food Pantries, keeping track of poundage and delivery of food.
“We defer to a pantry to tell us what its clients may need or want,” said Manning. “The pantries want to be sensitive to the diet restrictions of their community and what they normally eat.”
In terms of food distribution, the food bank works with numerous donors, including private individuals, organizations and commercial businesses such as Walmart, Albertson’s, Associated Grocers, Rouse’s, Panera Bread and Trader Joe’s.
In addition to LSU and Southern Universities, Manning is currently working with officials at Baton Rouge Community College to set up a food pantry there as well.
“Students don’t always want to talk about their hunger issues,“ he said. “There are plenty of single parents who are trying to work their way through college. Some of these students have parents who are cohabitating with their grandparents.”
Manning said the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have brought an increase in the numbers of people seeking help.
“Hunger is a difficult subject," Manning explained. “We find there are two main approaches to talking about the subject. Some are embarrassed and don’t want to talk at all. Others become championship cases. They become championship stories and talk about how they have overcome.”
Each food pantry is situated in a convenient campus location and available five days a week. The pantries do not cook food or serve meals. Instead, boxes of nonperishable nutritious foods are put together and made available to those who visit the pantry.
Available items can include canned goods such as peas, beans and corn as well as packaged dried items, including rice. macaroni and cereal.
Manning said one of the most popular items is peanut butter. “It’s great for kids, high in protein and it goes a long way,” he said.
The LSU Food Pantry is located on the first floor of the Student Union in an area that once housed a bowling alley. It’s easily accessible and is open Monday through Friday. Students are required to visit the university’s website foodpantry.LSU.edu.
Students fill out a form and indicate which day and the time they will pick up their food and then send that information back to the pantry. Volunteer staff members and student volunteers (some filling volunteer service time) help set up the pantry shelves and get food items ready to go. Participating students can bring bags to carry their food out or use one provided by the pantry.
Cedric Noel, director of the Southern Student Union and Event Center said Jaguars Eats, the official name of the university’s food pantry, is located in Room 128 on the first floor of the Student Union.
“It’s easily accessible from either end of the hallway, he said. “It’s totally operated by students.”
“We try to make the food pantry experience as easy and as enjoyable as possible,” said Noel. “We try to remove all obstacles as possible for the students. We restock every other Friday, and try to pick up what the students would like. We know proteins will spoil faster and carbs are generally dried goods."
Southern students are given a bag and can take as much as they want.
"We weigh the bag and give the poundage and send it over to the Food Bank once a month. We always include a couple of bottles of water.” Noel said, adding that Southern students can visit Jaguars Eats more than once a day or can come in more than once a month.
College students are not the only one struggling to put food on the table and make ends meet in East Baton Rouge Parish. According to The ALICE Report for Louisiana's latest data, in 2018, 15% of families' incomes are below the federal poverty level, and 37% are ALICE (an acronym that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). In other words, more than half the families in the parish (52%) are working but earn wages that are failing to keep up with the household essentials (housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and a basic smartphone plan).