Each season brings its own variety of fresh produce to Louisiana, but the harvest is especially bountiful during this time of year.
If you're looking for a place to buy fresh fruits and vegetables and homemade and locally sourced items such as baked goods or honey, you can find them at most area farmers markets.
Here's a roundup of Baton Rouge area farmers markets. Check them out:
Red Stick Farmers Markets
The nonprofit Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, known as BREADA, operates two year-round markets: The Red Stick Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, and the Main Street Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Fifth and Main streets downtown.
The organization also offers two seasonal Red Stick Farmers Markets, the first from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the plaza of the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., and the other from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at ExxonMobile YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.
These markets are open-air, producer-only markets. All produce is locally grown, and the seasonal markets are added during the peak seasons of spring and summer.
The Red Sick Farmers Market has more than 50 member farmers who offer fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, artisan breads, homemade pies, honey, milk and cheese, native plants, herbs and specialty food items.
The Main Street Market also offers cooking demonstrations and other programming.
For more information, visit breada.org.
The Market at the Oasis
The Market at the Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
This market operates out of the former nursery, Harb's Oasis, and bills itself as an outlet for farmers, crafters, jewelers, artists and food processors to sell their products. All products are locally grown or handmade.
For more information, visit themarketattheoasis.com.
Zachary Community Farmers Market
This market in HugYourPeople Community Park, 4412 Lee St., Zachary, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
The community market is a nonprofit organization offering fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers, artisan food and handcrafted items. Also, on the second Saturday of each month, the Zachary Cars and Coffee Club adds an extra bonus by staging an open car show of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles.
For more information, visit cityofzachary.org/visit-zachary/farmers-market.
Scotlandville Saturdays
Stop by the Open Market at Scotlandville Plaza from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the last Saturday of each month in the north Baton Rouge community of Scotlandville for produce, baked goods, sweet treats, health information from Pennington Biomedical Research Center, arts and crafts and live music. Prepared meals are also for sale.
For more information, visit ssaturdays.com.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is open from noon to 4 p.m. the first and third Sundays each month at Live Oak Middle School, 8444 Cecil Drive, Denham Springs.
This market features some 50 vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts.
For more information, visit facebook.com/walkerfarmersmarket.
Riverside Farmers Market
This market is named for its location at 45020 Manny Guitreau Road, Prairieville, which is the Ascension Parish side of the Amite River. The Livingston Parish Village of Port Vincent stands on the other side of the bridge.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, with local vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, jars of jams and jellies and crafts.
For more information, visit facebook.com/Riverside-Farmers-Market-Louisiana-101400048586299.
St. Francisville Farmers Market
It's always worth a beautiful drive to West Feliciana, and the seasonal St. Francisville Farmers Market makes it all the more special at this time of year.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays during the spring and summer at 9961 Wilcox St., St. Francisville, offering up fresh produce, jams and jellies, fresh eggs, local honey, home ground corn meal, grits, spices, pepper jelly, salad dressings, pork rinds, pork skins, pickled vegetables and baked goods. You can even pick up some ready-made meals on your visit.
For more information, visit facebook.com/stfrancisvillefarmersmarket.