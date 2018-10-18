The 14 students on LSU's 2018 Homecoming Court will reign over festivities Saturday as LSU takes on Mississippi State University.
The football game kickoff is at 6 p.m. The homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime.
Court members represent the sophomore, junior and senior undergraduate classifications plus graduate, law and veterinary school students, and many of the university’s student organizations.
The homecoming court includes one male and one female sophomore representative, two male and two female junior representatives and three male and three female senior representatives, and two graduate school, Paul M. Hebert Law Center or School of Veterinary Medicine representatives. Only the six senior court members are eligible for king or queen honors, according to an LSU news release.
The student body votes for the king and queen.
The 2018 homecoming queen candidates are:
- Sarah Perkins, Baton Rouge, majoring in political science with a concentration in international politics & law.
- Erica Borne, Thibodeaux, majoring in management with a concentration in human resource management.
- Rachel Campbell, Mandeville, majoring in mass communication with a concentration in political communication.
King candidates are:
- Andrew Chenevert, Baton Rouge, majoring in accounting.
- Daniel Wolf, Baton Rouge, majoring in management with a concentration in strategic leadership.
- Johnathon Price, Leesville, majoring in history.
The other members of the court are:
- Matthew Johnson, junior, Baton Rouge, majoring in psychology.
- McCaala Nelson, junior, Baton Rouge, majoring in mass communication with a concentration in public relations.
- Garrett Miles, graduate student, Central, candidate for masters of public administration.
- Corey Ingersoll, sophomore, Bossier City, majoring in economics with a concentration in empirical economic analysis, and mass communication with a concentration in political communication.
- Hailey Roberts, sophomore, New Orleans, majoring in biological sciences.
- Elizabeth Guinn, junior, Ruston, majoring in information systems & decision sciences with a concentration in information technology and marketing.
- Peyton Simons, junior, Shreveport, majoring in biological sciences.
- Dependra Bhatta, graduate student, Silgadhi Doti, Nepal, candidate for doctor of philosophy in agricultural economics & agribusiness.
In 1933, LSU selected its first homecoming queen. Marguerite Bass was chosen by the student body president and reigned with a princess and seven maids. This year’s court will be joined by 2017 Queen Camille Faircloth and King Matthew Boudreaux.
For more information about homecoming, visit lsu.edu/homecoming.