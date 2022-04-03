The Baton Rouge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented three DAR Good Citizen Awards to Robert Gruse from Woodlawn High School, Elisabeth Grass of University Laboratory School, and St. Joseph’s Academy student Jillian Augustine.
Good Citizen Awards are presented to high school seniors who display exceptional dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Augustine won the essay contest and received a $100 scholarship. Gruse received his award at the March 21 meeting held at the Fairwood Branch of the EBRP Library. Col. Eric Keys, U.S. Army (Ret.) and Gruse’s JROTC instructor, accompanied him to receive his certificate and pin.
Carrie Andrepont and Marian Harden provided refreshments for the meeting.
Several members of the Baton Rouge Chapter attend the Louisiana Society DAR Conference in Alexandria on March 19-20. Regent Susan Smith was conference chairman and Lea Evans was in charge of transportation for the out-of-town state regent and other dignitaries attending the conference. Janis Lowe was elected state librarian. Other members attending the conference were Vice President General Zora Olsson, Sarah Brooks, Katharine Chamberlain, Rachel Grace, Alice Meyer and Lucille Ourso.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email zbolsson@aol.com for information.
Vicente receives SEC faculty award
Graça Vicente, Boyd Professor of chemistry in the LSU College of Science, is winner of the 2022 SEC Faculty Achievement Award for LSU, the Southeastern Conference announced.
A world-renowned chemist, Vicente’s research involves the synthesis of new organic materials, the study of their physicochemical and optoelectronic properties and their evaluation for applications in various fields of biology and medicine. She has been continuously funded for more than 20 years by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. Vicente has authored 12 book chapters, has more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and holds four patents. She has mentored nearly 90 students and scholars and won numerous campus, national and international awards.
“Dr. Vicente is an exceptional researcher, scholar and leader in advancing science education at LSU for students from a variety of historically underrepresented groups,” said Matt Lee, interim executive vice president and provost at LSU. “She has mentored dozens of undergraduate, graduate and post-doctoral scholars in her two decades of service to LSU, earning her campus honors for teaching and mentoring. She exemplifies all that makes the SEC great.”
To receive an SEC achievement award, the faculty member must have achieved the rank of full professor; have a record of extraordinary teaching, particularly at the undergraduate level; and have a record of research that is recognized nationally and/or internationally. University winners will receive a $5,000 honorarium from the SEC and will become their campus nominee for the SEC Professor of the Year Award, which will be announced later this month.
LPB names Young Heroes
Two Baton Rouge students and one from Lafayette are among seven students named Louisiana Young Heroes by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
The area honorees are Reagan Angers and Victoria Williams, of Baton Rouge, and Corynn Gray, of Lafayette.
Angers, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is a cancer survivor diagnosed with osteosarcoma at age 9. She spent a great amount of time at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital recovering from major limb-sparing surgery which removed the cancerous tumor and much of her femur. She returned to school after a year of chemotherapy and physical therapy and learned to walk again with an internal prosthetic.
Williams, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, possesses academic curiosity, community spirit and strong ethics. Even with years of instability in her life, she works toward a future of increased equity and remains committed to effecting positive change. Williams co-founded the Black History Quiz Bowl at her school. She is enthusiastic about science and her community and plans to study chemical engineering with a goal of applying it to environmental relief.
Gray, a senior at Thrive Academy, persevered through a difficult upbringing with the added responsibility of raising her siblings. She will be the first in her family to attend college and collaborated with the Young Entrepreneurs Academy to turn one of her passions into purpose creating her own natural skincare line to help others.
Also honored are Allison Callender of Pleasant Hill, a junior at Natchitoches Central High School; Gabe Hoosier of Deville, a senior at Buckeye High School; Mason McCart of Natchitoches, a junior at St. Mary’s Catholic School; and Olivia Stringham of Vivian, a senior at North Caddo Magnet High School.
Each Louisiana Young Hero’s story will be available at lpb.org/heroes. The Louisiana Young Heroes will receive special awards and recognition in Baton Rouge on Louisiana Young Heroes Day on Thursday, April 21.