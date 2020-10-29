Go out or stay in this Halloween? That's the big question as we continue to wander through this crazy COVID-19 world. Either way, have a little fun, but be safe.
With the above question answered, there are still others to figure out before you're set to celebrate.
What will you wear?
- If you want to go with the flow of the "in" crowd, you'll dress up as Carole Baskin ("Tiger King"), Forky ("Toy Story 4") or an Instagram filter. These recommendations are from Good Housekeeping's list of the best pop culture Halloween costumes for 2020.
- Meanwhile, Finder.com offers up these ideas: Alexander Hamilton (the Lin-Manuel Miranda version), Mr. Rogers ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood") or Lil Nas X ("The 2020 Grammy Awards"). Finder.com also reports that a personal sentimental favorite — a cow suit — also is trending. Note: This one works well if you're pregnant this Oct. 31.
Where will you go?
- The Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit invites the public to start its Halloween early on Saturday by celebrating its new Native Plants Garden. The garden is part of the Botanical Gardens' Sensory Gardens at Independence Park (7950 Independence Blvd.). The event starts at 10 a.m. Costumes encouraged (members will be wearing them); mask recommended. druid@wi.rr.com or (414) 526-3016.
- Fifolet Halloween Festival: The 10/31 Consortium's annual All-Hallows Eve party is virtual this year. If you haven't completed the Fifolet 5K there's still time — the deadline is Saturday. Virtual race organizers want you to be in costume when you run, walk, bike or skate the 3.1 miles. You'll get a T-shirt, finisher medal or ribbon and be eligible to win other awards. $31, 5K, $25, 1-mile fun run. After resting up from that, settle in for the online Fifolet Cabaret, "Purrfect 10: A MASKuerade." The show is courtesy of the 10/31 parade krewes; for the dinner, 10/31 has teamed up with Metizo's for a meal delivered by a costumed (and masked) character. Both also are available on Thursday and Friday. $31-$100. 1031consortium.com.
- A Halloween Day in the Planetarium at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium (100 S. River Road in Baton Rouge) will feature fan-favorite shows, including "The Astronomical World of Harry Potter," "The World Within Star Wars" and "The Pink Floyd eXperience" on Saturday. Costumes are encouraged, and don't forget your mask. $10-$12. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org/planetarium/about-planetarium.
- The Fright Trail (5305 Cameron St., Lafayette) features a 20-acre haunted trail through the woods where demented clowns, pig men and voodoo priests will scare the bejeezus out of you. 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $25 and up. frighttrail.com or (337) 849-2012.
- The 13th Gate (832 St. Philip St., Baton Rouge). If you dare, make your way through 13 horrific realms in this 40,000-square-foot haunted house specializing in ultra-realism. Open 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Nov. 6-7 (Flashlight Fright Nights) and Nov. 13 (i.e. back luck Friday!). $30 and up. 13thgate.com or (225) 389-1313
- At Ranch of Horror (15587 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond), “anything that you’re afraid of, it’s probably in the haunted house,” says Heather May, marketing coordinator and co-owner. The ranch's tripronged approach to scariness includes House of Dystopia, $15; Zombie Escape, $25; and Zombies of the Bayou Haunted Hayride, $15. (985) 687-3899 or ranchofhorror.com.
- Get ready to be scared at RISE Haunted House (10342 La. 442, Tickfaw), voted USA Today's ninth-best haunted attraction. "Wander through the once abandoned bed and breakfast of Henry Risewell, a wealthy entrepreneur, who in a desperate move to save his deceased wife and son, awakened dark souls of the once dead," RISE's website warns. $22 and up. (985) 277-9666 or risehauntedhouse.com.
What will you watch?
If you're spending the evening at the house, settle in for a movie or two.
- Don't be scared: Among Seventeen Magazine's nonfrightening film recommendations are "Hocus Pocus" (love some Bette Midler), "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (a little something animated from the genius who is Tim Burton) and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"( good luck with that food fight cleanup!).
- Prepare to be frightened: From Esquire's "45 Actually Terrifying Scary Movies" come these blood-curdling screen gems: Jordan Peele's "Get Out" (an Oscar winner, so yeah), "Rosemary's Baby" (Ruth Gordon won an Oscar as well for this horror classic) and 2018's "Unsane" (from director and former Baton Rouge resident Steven Soderbergh).
What will you eat?
Besides the obligatory popcorn along with a flick, there's always Halloween candy. Everyone has their favorites, but Thrillist.com has dared to pick its 30 best. The top five? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Twix, Snickers, KitKat and Butterfinger. What? No love for Candy Corn? Boo! Maybe next year.