Pan-seared Red Drum over a Tomato Polenta with a Crawfish Cream Sauce — sounds good, doesn't it?
Well, that dish was delicious enough for Lake Charles chef Amanda Cusey to take the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off crown in Lafayette Tuesday night.
Second place went to chef Amy Sins, of Langlois, New Orleans; while David Dickensauge, chef at Baton Rouge's Tsunami, captured third.
“I was blown away. I was surprised because I did not think I was going to win. I thought I might get into the top two or three, but I was not expecting number one,” said Cusey, only the second female winner in the 15th annual competition presented by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board.
Cusey is executive chef at Villa Harlequin in the city's downtown. In the Villa's kitchen, Cusey's creations include Wild Boar Penne, Gamberetti, and Tenderloin Tagliatelle. She obtained her Cordon Bleu training at the Tanté Marie Culinary Academy, Surrey, England.
Cusey bested 11 other chefs to win the title and will represent the state in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 6.
For the fifth year, the event took place at the Cajundome Convention Center in conjunction with A Taste of EatLafayette.
“Additionally, the winner will represent Louisiana all over the world promoting the great seafood caught off the shores of our state, said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "This event is a great opportunity to promote great Louisiana fresh seafood and partner with local restaurants.”
Judges were chef Edgar “Dooky” Chase IV, chef/owner of Dook’s Place and part of the Dooky Chase Restaurant family; Celeste Chachere, great-granddaughter of Tony Chachere and director of marketing and development for Tony Chachere’s Creole Foods; Chef Cody Carroll, former King of Louisiana Seafood and chef/owner of Hot Tails in New Roads and Prairieville; and, chef Nealy Frentz, former winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off with her husband Keith and chef/owner of LOLA Restaurant in Covington.
Also competing in the cook-off were:
- Ryan Cashio; Cajun House & Catering, LLC; LaPlace
- Russell Davis; Eliza Restaurant & Bar and JED’S Local Louisiana Po’boys; Baton Rouge
- Ben Fidelak; Mariner’s Restaurant; Natchitoches
- Ryan Gaudet; Spahr’s Seafood; Des Allemands
- Kyle Hudson; Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine; Baton Rouge
- Karlos Knott; Bayou Teche Brewing & Cajun Saucer; Arnaudville
- Brett Monteleone; Junior’s on Harrison; New Orleans
- Joshua Spell; Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse & Oyster Bar; Crowley
- Devan Giddix; Dickie Brennan’s Bourbon House; New Orleans
