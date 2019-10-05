Civic associations meeting
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations on 5G Small Cell Tower ordinance
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10
WHERE: EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFO: fgbrca.org or President Nancy Curry at (225) 315-1206.
DETAILS: Gary Patureau, organizer of the 5G Task Force, will explain what has transpired to date, the input the task force and its legal team have shared with the city, along with the timelines for local completion and next steps in the process.
Reptile experts visit
WHAT: Visit by National Geographic's Simon and Siouxsie, a snake-wrangling duo from the United Kingdom
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13
WHERE: BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway
ADMISSION/INFO: Free, but preregister at brec.org/snakecity. For info, email jessica.guthrie@brec.org or call (225) 757-8905.
DETAILS: Simon and Siouxsie will sign autographs, take pictures and visit with patrons. Bluebonnet Swamp will also provide animal presentations so visitors can get up close with local species.
Steak & Stake Dinner
WHAT: Dinner to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17
WHERE: Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
INFO/TICKETS: (225) 383-3928 or email marci@brclubs.org
DETAILS: The annual Steak & Stake dinner provides the opportunity for donors and community leaders to meet with club members. Proceeds go to fund youth after school and summer programs.
Sneaker Soiree
WHAT: Girls on the Run South Louisiana's Sneaker Soiree to celebrate 10 years
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17
WHERE: De La Ronde Hall, 320 Third St.
TICKETS/INFO: girlsontherunsola.org/SneakerSoiree. Tickets are $75 and include complimentary beer and wine, appetizers and dessert. VIP tickets are $100 and also include two cocktail tickets, swag bag valued at $100 and a Girls on the Run hand-painted bandana to wear at the event.
DETAILS: The event will include food, drink, music, silent and live auctions and wine pull. There will also be a sneakers contest, so attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite sneakers with their cocktail attire. The event benefits the nonprofit Girls on the Run South Louisiana which provides a 10-week, research-based after school program to girls in third through eighth grade. Since the local council’s founding in 2009, trained volunteers have provided more the program to more than 10,000 girls. Proceeds of the event support scholarship funding to girls who cannot afford the program fee and to continue serving girls at schools and community centers throughout the 18-parish territory.
Fall arts show
WHAT: Fall Arts Jubilee & Draping the Pew Quilt Show
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd.
ADMISSION: Free
DETAILS: Remember Me Quilt Guild will hold its first church pew draping quilt show, displaying the work of its members and other quilters. The Jubilee includes handmade and homemade items, including quilts, pottery, purses, woodcrafts, art, tote bags, glassware, edibles, bath items, jewelry, Christmas decorations and more. Two quilts will be raffled.
Midcity reception
WHAT: Legacy by Lights, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance's cocktail reception recognizing honorees
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
TICKETS: $75 at midcityredevelopment.org
DETAILS: This year's honorees are John and Virginia Noland and the employee volunteers of ExxonMobil. The Nolands have championed community development for 30 years. ExxonMobil employees, retirees and family members annually volunteer more than 32,000 hours to the Baton Rouge area, earning more than $625,000 in Volunteer Involvement Program grants for local agencies and groups. This year, ExxonMobil employees contributed to the repairs of the homes of six low-income families in Mid City.
Steak Cook-Off & Soiree
WHAT: The Stabiler Foundation's second annual Sizzlin’ For Seals Steak Cook-Off & Soiree benefiting the Navy Seal Foundation
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2. The steak cook-off will be held during the day with the soiree at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Live Oak Arabians Farm, 6300 Jefferson Highway
TICKETS/INFO: stabilerfoundation.org
DETAILS: The Navy Seal Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. The day begins with the Sizzlin’ for Seals Steak Cook-off, sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. Grilling entrants will compete in categories for steaks and frog legs. Cash prizes will be awarded for first through third place with the $2,500 grand prize for steaks and $300 first place for frog legs. Entry fee is $200 per competitor, includes both categories. Register at steakcookoffs.com. The soiree begins at 6 p.m., and includes cocktails and a lavish dinner of filet mignon and stone crab prepared by chefs from the Stabiler Family of Restaurants. There will also be live and silent auctions and raffles, live entertainment throughout the evening by the V-Tones. Dress is casual. Tickets are $250. The Stabiler Foundation is a local nonprofit that partners with the community to support a range of causes.