The drummers rap out that familiar cadence and the drum major, followed closely by the Golden Girls, leads the Golden Band from Tiger Land down Victory Hill and into Tiger Stadium.
Inside Death Valley, those chilling notes ring out, and the Golden Girls take the field with the band and flag corps.
It’s something they’ve been doing for the past 60 years, and on Oct. 5, more than 125 current and former Golden Girls along with alumni band members will take to the field at halftime for a special anniversary performance.
The coeds in their dazzling gold and white uniforms are familiar sites on the field these days, but the dance line did not start as the Golden Girls. Back in 1959 when band director Thomas Tyra instituted the ensemble, they were called the LSU Ballet Corps Dance Line. Their arrival was heralded in a Morning Advocate headline — "Ballerinas to make debut at LSU." They became known as the LSU Golden Girls in 1965.
We caught up with some of the "South's prettiest girls," as the stadium announcer introduced them 60 years ago. To a woman, they agreed that stepping onto that field is something they’ll never forget. Their answers have been edited for clarity and length.
Charlene Muffoletto Favre, 1968-1972
What was it like the first time you stepped onto the field in Tiger Stadium?
Stepping onto the field in Tiger Stadium is an unbelievable thrill I will never forget — heart-pounding excitement! I was the shortest one of the Golden Girls all four years, so I got to lead off the fanfare for our ripple, which was throwing off our capes in the end zone. Concentrating on hearing the beats of the drums and the clash of the cymbals over the roar of the crowd and my loud beating heart was a challenge. Thankfully, I never missed the beat and our ripple took place, and our performance would begin.
What’s your favorite memory?
In 1970, the Chevrolet company sponsored an All-American College TV Band contest which the Tiger Band won. Chevrolet wanted to send us to San Francisco to perform in the Shriner's Bowl halftime show, but the LSU team won a bid to the Orange Bowl the same weekend. So we — the Tiger Band and Golden Girls — were flown to Miami to march in the Orange Bowl parade and halftime of the Orange Bowl. Then the next day, Chevrolet flew us all to San Francisco for the Shriner's Bowl. We had a wonderful time and many of us, like me, had never seen an ocean and we saw two in one day.
What did you take away from the Golden Girl experience?
… I had been rather shy, and this opportunity gave me the self confidence that I needed to be able to go out into the world with more courage and poise to be a success in my profession as an educator.
Jan Saccaro Waguespack, 1969-1972
What’s the funniest thing that ever happened to you as a Golden Girl?
When my sequin bolero top that we wore became unattached. We were performing at Ole Miss and the top of my uniform kept slipping down my arm. Then suddenly, out 100 yards on the football field, our Mike the Tiger, Charlie Dupuy, came up behind me to dance, and I was able to whisper to him that my uniform was not hooked. He playfully hooked it and saved me from great embarrassment.
How did being a Golden Girl impact your future?
At the time, it was fun and certainly an honor, but I never knew that it would create in me a discipline for striving for excellence and create wonderful friendships that have lasted for decades.
Bonnie Baker Richardson, 1971-1974
What’s the funniest thing that ever happened while you were part of the line?
When we went to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Ole Miss game, we had gotten off the bus and were getting into formation to march into the stadium. … It was a TV game and a cameraman asked if I wanted to be on national TV. … the drummers and tuba players were telling me to go ahead and do it — it could be my big chance to be on TV and Mr. Swor, the band director, probably would never know about this. So I stepped out of line and stood in front of some bushes in our Golden Girl stance with a big smile on my face when, all of a sudden, Mr. Swor asked what I was doing. Still smiling, I said I was on national TV. He told me to get back into line. By that point, even the camera man was laughing, and the game had gone to a commercial break.
What did you take away from the Golden Girl experience?
It took a lot of hard work to be a Golden Girl. We practiced together, laughed together and even cried together. When I broke my back, they made me a card that I still have. … It was such a special time in my life. It was and still is golden.
Lana Watts Cocreham, 1973-1976
What’s your favorite memory?
… my favorite will always be turning the corner to head down Victory Hill to perform pregame in front of the thousands of fans waiting to see the LSU Tiger Band march to the stadium. It is a thrill of a lifetime, and we get to do this again next Saturday at our 60th reunion. Nothing can compete with that.
How did being a Golden Girl impact your future?
Being a member of LSU Tiger Band and the LSU Golden Girls gave me many life skills, but I know everyone will say they remember these same adages — "Don't be on time, be early," "Hurry up, hurry up … and wait," “Take it back" and "Never be satisfied with less than your best."
Twin sisters Marlene Brupbacher Shaw & Colleen Brupbacher Winn, 1973-1976
Did you ever think what would happen if both of you hadn't been chosen?
Colleen Winn: Marlene and I are the only set of identical twins ever to be selected as Golden Girls. Being twins, we share a special bond … the thought of only one of us being chosen as a Golden Girl never crossed our minds. Although competitive, we encouraged each other to excel.
What was it like the first time you stepped onto the field in Tiger Stadium?
Marlene Shaw: I vividly remember hearing the whistle blow for the street to clear outside the Greek Amphitheater. We lined up in front of the Tiger band and together we took our first step in the procession down Victory Hill to Tiger Stadium. I will never forget the announcer as he introduced the Golden Band from Tiger Land featuring the Golden Girls. The thrill and chills of performing in Tiger Stadium are unbelievable, unmeasurable, unforgettable and will remain embedded in my mind forever.
Tari Smith Trosclair, 1981-1985
What was it like the first time you stepped onto the field in Tiger Stadium?
I was a small town girl, born in Bogalusa, and graduated from St. Amant High School. I had traveled, taught and competed all over the United States by my senior year, but I had never seen anything like Tiger Stadium. I will never forget the feeling of standing on the field for the first time when the band played those three notes. It is thrilling to say the very least!
How did being a Golden Girl impact your life?
Being a Golden Girl gave me a reason to stay in Louisiana. … I ended up opening my dance school and, because of my association with the LSU Golden Girls, was immediately supported by the community.
How does it feel to train girls who become Golden Girls?
I have trained over 70 Golden Girls in the last 35 years. I can’t describe the pride I feel when I have a little girl express to me that she wants to be a Golden Girl when she grows up. It takes dedication, determination and a lot of years of hard work to become a Golden Girl. In today’s times, all young people need goals to strive toward achieving, and I’m proud to be a small part of helping them realize that dream and goal.
Pamela Henkel Hayes, 1991-1994
What was it like the first time you stepped onto the field at Tiger Stadium?
It took my breath away! I remember holding back tears because I was so overwhelmed as I took the field with the Tiger Band for pregame. The fans stood and cheered, and I was part of something that was bigger than one person or one moment in time. I was now a real part of the history and tradition of LSU.
How did being a Golden Girl impact your future?
… being on the line actually impacted my future on several fronts. For one, my best friends are former Golden Girls. For countless years, I judged the Golden Girls. I helped raise funds for the new Tiger Band Hall and to send the Golden Girls and Tiger Band to Ireland. Also, I have found myself on the boards of directors for several dance organizations in the community. Even when I have served on boards or in organizations not related to dance, I inevitably seem to incorporate dance into what I do. A prime example is helping co-found the popular event “Dancing for Big Buddy.” And of course, my all-time favorite annual event, is dancing in the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater’s “Nutcracker, A Tale on the Bayou” where I perform the role of Mrs. Stahlbaum, Clara’s mother. This is my 19th year performing.