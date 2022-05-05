The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge will honor 11 debutantes Thursday at a French picnic at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented at the association's annual Le Bal de Noel on Dec. 29 at the Crowne Plaza.
Debutantes are Sara Elizabeth Be, daughter of Candy and Dr. Robert Be; Katherine Angele “Katie” Carmouche, daughter of Amy Carmouche and Dr. David Carmouche; Lilly Joan Chastain, daughter of Joan and James Chastain; Sophia Evelyn Graves, daughter of Gwen and Todd Graves; Catelyn Meredith Greene, daughter of Leigh and Jason Greene; Hadley Holland Greene, daughter of Kristen and Dr. Craig Greene; Annie Elizabeth Hodges, daughter of Danna and Kenny Hodges; Evalyn Elizabeth “Liza” Jackson, daughter of Jenny and Todd Jackson; Lucy Blanton Maxwell, daughter of Susan Maxwell and Billy Maxwell; Sarah Jane Nader, daughter of Holland and Breaux Nader; and Suzette Marye Weller, daughter of Mary and Phillip Weller.
Be, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends Duke University, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, review editor of the Duke medical ethics journal and an executive officer of Be the Match national bone marrow donor program. She is the granddaughter of Carmen and John Fodor of Baton Rouge and Harry Be and the late Flora Be of Metairie.
Carmouche, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is the granddaughter of Angele and Jimmie Wood and Phoebe and Leonard Carmouche, all of Baton Rouge.
Chastain, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and serves as the new member experience director. She is the granddaughter of Jody Waggenspack and the late Dr. Guy Waggenspack of Houma and Joan and Rodney Chastain of Baton Rouge.
Graves, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of Linda Drain and the late David Drain and Anita Graves, all of Baton Rouge.
Catelyn Greene, a graduate of University High School, attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority and serves as the scholarship chair. She a member of the Refuge program at Chapel on the Campus. She is the granddaughter of Virginia and Dr. David Walker of Baton Rouge and Cathy and Dr. Thomas Greene of Maringouin.
Hadley Greene, a graduate of University High School, attends the University of Southern California where she is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and is a leader in Greek life crossing, and a member of the Fashion Industry Association. She is the granddaughter of Rebecca and Kenneth Hadley of Baton Rouge and Cathy and Dr. Thomas Greene of Maringouin.
Hodges, a graduate of The Dunham School, attends the University of Alabama, where she is a university steward, a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She is a UDAM Miracle Maker and a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda. She is the granddaughter of the late Margie and Jesse Killingsworth of Winnsboro and Jeanne Hodges and the late Bill Hodges of Baton Rouge.
Evalyn Elizabeth “Liza” Jackson, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends the University of Mississippi where she is a member of Phi Mi sorority and a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America. She is the granddaughter of Evelyn and Robert Lank Jr. and Rebecca Watson of Baton Rouge and Charles Jackson of Lake Charles.
Maxwell, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is the granddaughter of Jean and Robert Blanche Sr. of Baton Rouge and Sandra Maxwell of Tallahassee, Florida and Billy Maxwell of College Station, Texas. Her mother was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1987.
Nader, a graduate of University High School, attends Fordham University in New York, New York. She is a member of the City Harvest Charity. She is the granddaughter of Cathy and Dr. Thomas Greene of Maringouin and Ann and Sam Nader of Baton Rouge.
Weller, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends Louisiana Tech University, where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority and serves as a community service leader. She is the granddaughter of the late Marjorie and Dr. Louis Laville and Martha Weller and the late Neil Weller, all of Baton Rouge.
The Charity Ball Association’s officers are Stephanie Bennett, president; Stacey Moore, vice president; Lynell Ruckert, secretary; Amy Lowe, treasurer; Anne Underwood and Ashley Uter, ball chairwomen; and Stacy Schliewe, debutante liaison.
The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization. It was formed in 1956 by a group of civic-minded members who wanted to support the Baton Rouge community through charitable donations. Over the years, the association has contributed more than $500,000 to local charitable organizations.