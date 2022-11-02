FRIDAY-SUNDAY
GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Carnival rides, food, music and other entertainment, and agriculture/livestock competitions. gbrsf.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A TASTE OF THE DEEP SOUTH FESTIVAL: noon to 8 p.m., Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road. Music, international cultural dancers, a vendor’s village and international food court with southern and ethnic foods. Free. htjday.com.
NATIONAL GARDEN CLUB SMALL STANDARD FLOWER SHOW AND TEA: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Presented by the Baton Rouge Garden Club. Free.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
BOOKS & MUSIC: 10 a.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring the Kids' Orchestra. For ages 5-11. Free. Registration required at (225) 231-3760.
SU AGCENTER COMMUNITY HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR: 10 a.m., Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road. Free health screenings, physical activities, community resources, entertainment, food and a kid’s zone. (225) 771-4456.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.
YOUR FRIEND'S FALL POP-UP SHOP: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Human Ecology Building Lobby, corner of Tower and South Campus drives, LSU. Presented by the LSU Textile & Costume Museum, the shop features more than 16 local vendors. bethcottonphillips@gmail.com.
CAP CITY BEER FEST: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., along North Fourth Street downtown. Featured will be craft beer tastings, home brew contest, music, trivia and food trucks, all benefitting Companion Animal Alliance. capcitybeerfest.org.
SUPER SCIENCE SUNDAY: LET'S GET CHEMICAL: 2 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore chemistry through fun demonstrations with local scientific groups and a discussion on a stratagem to prepare future scientists. Free. lasm.org.
WEDNESDAY
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM: 11 a.m., Magnolia Theatre, Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive. Guest speaker will be Jason D. Matthews, Ph.D., minority veterans outreach coordinator for the State of Louisiana and administrative officer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Free.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
H. PARROTT BACOT LECTURE SERIES: CERAMIC RETAILERS IN 19TH CENTURY NEW ORLEANS: 6 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, third floor, 100 Lafayette St. Lecture by Lydia Blackmore. Free. lsumoa.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. A program of American classics featuring Maestro Chad Goodman and violoinist Vadim Gluzmam. $24 and up. brso.org.
ONGOING
???BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. batonrougegallery.org.
???CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
???CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. artsbr.org.
????ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through January; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
???LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection," through Thursday, Nov. 17; "Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott," through Feb. 26, 2023. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
SIP & SPIN: Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Pottery wheel throwing class with ceramicist Quaja Bell, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 17. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. ID required for verification. artsbr.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Travelling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Saturday, Dec. 31.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition" through Jan. 7, 2023, and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7, 2023. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.