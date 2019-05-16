FRIDAY
BRASS 'N GLASS: 6 p.m., YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle St., New Orleans. The spring fundraiser for YAYA Arts Center includes music, food and entertainment as students make blown glass instruments in the hot shop. Art and glass for sale. Free admission. www.yayainc.org.
"MYSTIQUE": 7 p.m., Civic Theatre, 510 O'Keefe Ave., New Orleans. Opus Opera and Liza Rose's Fly Circus Space presents arias and circus arts, with clowns, aerialists and contortionists. Performers include singers Bryan Hymel, Irini Kyriakidou, Weston Hurt, Rainelle Krause and Andre Courville. Tickets $25-$125. www.opusopera.org.
TYRANN MATHIEU KICKBALL CLASSIC WELCOME TO NEW ORLEANS RECEPTION: 7 p.m., New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event kicks off a celebrity kickball weekend with food, jazz, auctions and more. Tickets $50-$150. www.tyrannmathieu.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BAYOU BOOGALOO: 4:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Bayou St. John, Lafitte Avenue to Dumaine Street. The festival has three stages of live music, an arts market, a kid's stage, food, beverages and activities. www.thebayouboogaloo.com.
SATURDAY
NOLA SOUL & ART FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Soul, funk, blues, brass and jazz bands on two stages, a silent disco and food and art vendors. Tickets $10. www.nolasoulandart.com.
PARTY FOR THE PLANET: 11 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Endangered Species Day stresses the importance of protecting endangered species. There are animal care chats, interactive activities, educators and conservation partners. Donate old cellphones to recycle for “Gorillas on the Line” conservation effort. Free admission. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
CELEBRITY KICKBALL GAME: 3 p.m., The Shrine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie. The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation event includes a game, photo opportunities, concourse games, auctions and a performance by the St. Augustine's Marching 100. www.tyrannmathieu.org. Tickets $10-$85.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
CRESCENT CITY COIN CLUB SPRING COIN SHOW: 10 a.m., Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Blvd., New Orleans. The show features buying, selling and appraisals of U.S. and foreign coins, paper money, Carnival doubloons and gold and silver bullion. Free admission. www.crescentcitycoinclub.org.
SUNDAY
BOTTOMLAND JUBILEE: 4 p.m., Audubon Wilderness Park, 14001 River Road, New Orleans. As A Studio in the Woods celebrates 50 years, the benefit features food, craft cocktails, music, art and a silent auction. $125. www.astudiointhewoods.org.
STARTING THURSDAY
GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 1200 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans. Four days of heritage, food, new beverages, fun and more on the banks of Bayou St. John, with a run/walk, gourmet Greek grocery, tours of the cathedral, kids play area, canoe rides, Greek dancers, a toga contest and games.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
