Gonzales teacher Paris Daniels has published her second children's book, "Where's Alto?" Daniels graduated from Southern University and teaches music in the East Baton Rouge Parish School system.
"Where's Alto?" follows "You're in Big Treble," both part of an ongoing series. This book "invites readers aboard a musical journey to learn even more about music theory through a fictional world called Staffland until suddenly, a chromatic storm reveals a new city," a news release says.
"With the musical knowledge that I've had the privilege to gain I find it imperative to share with others in an engaging way," Daniels says.
The book is available at amazon.com.