NOW THROUGH NOV. 3
GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds. Featuring carnival rides, games, food, daily entertainment and live music nightly. gbrsf.com.
FRIDAY
POSTPONED: NORTH GATE MUSIC AND ARTS FEST 2019: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., The North Gates of LSU. Presented by the North Gate Merchants Association, the event features more than 20 local and regional artists, local brews and eats, live art demonstrations and a costume contest. Family-friendly from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free. For music line-up, visit event page at Facebook.com/north-gate-merchants-association. Due to forecast for rain, the 2019 North Gate Music and Arts Fest has been postponed to Friday, Nov. 15.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
SATURDAY
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
BARKS N BRUNCH: 10 a.m., That Pub on Sherwood, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Featuring dog adoptions hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat! of South Louisiana, a 501-c3 nonprofit no kill, in-home animal fostering program, live music, henna tattoos, face painting, tarot card readings, all for free. Plus arts and crafts vendors and Vaudeville Entertainment, LLC.
THIRD ANNUAL HENRY TURNER JR. DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: noon to 7 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square. Presented by the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. An afternoon of music, spoken word and comedic performances. This year's honoree is entertainment writer, reporter and critic John Wirt. Free admission.
BOOK SIGNING: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2 Union Square, LSU. Dr. Stephen O. Sears will sign copies of his first novel, "Sunniland."
BROTHAS & SISTAS: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Southern Grind Cafe, 8418 Scotland Ave. Presented by Black Out Loud Conference. A dialogue series about the intersection of gender and blackness. Session two focuses on "damage control, and will unpack ideas around misogyny, emasculation and other concepts of gender disharmony." facebook.com/blackoutloud.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Open market, food, art and more. Free.
THE RETURN OF THE BREWERY KING: 4 p.m., Southern Craft Brewing Co., 14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J. Featuring food, brews and Dungeons & Dragons.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — HOLD EVERYTHING!: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Experiment with some household products before exploring an amazing chemical with a noteworthy property. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
GARDEN DISTRICT CHAMPAGNE STROLL: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 2247 Oleander St. Stroll with neighbors and friends through the Garden District's oak-lined streets enjoying bubbly, hors d'oeuvres and good company. Live music at the final house. $30 members, $40 nonmembers at gdcabr.org/events.
YARD ART — OCTOBER: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Featuring local artists and vendors selling their creations.
SUNDAY, MONDAY
"THE UGLY DUCKLING" PRESENTED BY LIGHTWIRE THEATRE: 2 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday (Monday showings are school shows), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the story everyone remembers of The Ugly Duckling plays out on stage through a mesmerizing display of puppetry, technology and dance. $15 at manshiptheatre.org.
MONDAY
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Final classes; loaner dulcimers available. Contact Helen Bankston at (225) 753-7917 or (225) 953-1382. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
WEDNESDAY
OKTOBERFOREST AT TIN ROOF BREWING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Co. 1624 Wyoming St. In partnership with Tin Roof Brewing in Baton Rouge, The Nature Conservancy in Louisiana is participating in OktoberForest, a TNC campaign to support forest programs throughout the country. Grab a pint with Louisiana conservationists. TNC staff will chat about their work protecting forests throughout the state. oktoberforest.org.
LSU STEP SHOW-STEP UP OR STEP ASIDE: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. $12 entry.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign up starts at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE": 7:30 p.m. both nights, Hopkins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. A beautiful and terrifying devised ensemble performance that draws from fiction, film and everyday life to ask, "What is horror? How do we perform horror? And how does horror perform us?" Flashing lights. Mature audiences only. Viewer discretion is advised. To book a seat, fill out a Google doc on event page at Facebook.com/events/527596798052702/.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," on display through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "(IM)PERMANENCE," recent works by Kelsey Livingston, on display through Thursday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Jamie Baldridge, Samuel Joseph and Nonney Oddlokken, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," on display through Feb. 9, 2020; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Tuesday; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm