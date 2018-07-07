Volunteer awards
WHAT: Nominations are now open for the 47th annual Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards
WHEN: Deadline to submit nominations is Aug. 10
INFO/NOMINATIONS: emergela.org/events or Brandi Monjure at bmonjure@emergela.org or (225) 343-4232, ext. 1897
DETAILS: Nominations should include details of individual’s volunteer activities, which organizations they have volunteered for and how their service has impacted the community. Hosted by The Emerge Center, the awards luncheon honors those who give of their time and talents to organizations across the community, above and beyond typical volunteer requirements. These individuals possess a sense of service and community that impacts the area in a positive and meaningful way. This year's event will honor a special Emerging Activist, age 18 or younger, who has independently made considerable contributions to the community. The awards luncheon will be held Nov. 16, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. The luncheon benefits The Emerge Center for Communication, Behavior, and Development, a nonprofit organization that helps children with autism and people with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.