Even though Lent started Wednesday, March 2, it’s not too late to observe this fast. Through the years, and even this week, I have heard many people seek alternative ways to observe the Lenten fast.
Instead of giving up caffeine or chocolate, what are ways to mark this time between the end of Carnival and the start of Easter?
Here are some nontraditional ways to observe.
Help others
One way that many have suggested is to give time to helping others. Make a point to make life better for someone every day of Lent.
Photos
Visit bustedhalo.com/ministry-resources/2022-instalent-photo-challenge for its 2022 InstaLent Photo Challenge. Participants are given a prompt every day to take a photo. Or consider creating a daily piece of art in your chosen media. For Saturday, the prompt is "Prayer Intention." For Sunday, it is "Purple." The website gives instructions on how to tag your photo on Instagram.
Van Gogh and Lent
Visit tinyurl.com/mrxacydv to purchase a Lenten devotional based on Vincent van Gogh’s paintings. “In this 24-page devotional, biblical texts and Van Gogh’s paintings and letters throw light on each other, pointing toward simple, powerful Lenten practices,” the site says. A single download is $10 and options exist for more licenses.
Prayer
Visit hallow.com/2022/02/05/lent-prayers/ for Hallow’s #Pray40 Lent Challenge based on the Seven Last Words of Christ. The app is available for iPhone and iPad users. There is a paid subscription for many of its features.
Poetry
Rosanne Osborne, who was the head of the Department of English, Journalism and Languages and was my academic adviser when I was a student at Louisiana College, is participating in the Tupelo Press 30/30 Project for March as her Lenten journey.
This fundraiser features different poets who have taken a month to do a poetry marathon in the publisher’s fundraiser. Each day of the month they will write a poem. Visit tinyurl.com/mr3ay8bw to check out the creations. On Facebook, Osborne said, "I’ve decided to write a series of sonnets whose central image will be suggested by a story featured each day in The New York Times. Modernizing the Elizabethan form of the sonnet, I’ll adhere to the standard 14 lines, 3 quatrains and a couplet, but I’ll ignore the abab rhyme scheme of the quatrains, while retaining the rhyming couplet at the end. I’ll play with a variety of rhymes — perfect, approximate, slant, eye, etc. Rather than the standard iambic pentameter rhythm, I’ll opt for counting syllables, ten to a line."
Your suggestions?
Let me know in the comments or at lpitchford@theadvocate.com some meaningful ways you've experienced Lent.