Romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand has quite a following. But how many of her readers get the author to include their names in a book?
At least two — Jessica Bailey and Lynnel Ruckert.
Devoted fans, they not only attended the January “Bucket List Weekend” in Nantucket, Massachusetts, with the author but won a trivia contest about Hilderbrand’s 27 novels. So, when Hilderbrand’s “The All-Stars” gets released next year, one of the characters will be Bailey Ruckert.
If the weekend hadn’t already been a genuine bucket list item for the two Baton Rouge women, that clinched it.
“Although we love her books, we’ve grown to really love her,” Ruckert said. “She’s a working mom like we are and she writes about people that have overcome obstacles, that have perseverance. It’s really inspiring.”
Bailey, 42, and Ruckert, 52, met each other attending their sons’ baseball games in 2016 and talked about books they were reading. Ruckert had picked up one of Hilderbrand’s books and suggested it to Bailey. They soon had a new favorite author.
Some of Hilderbrand's books have drawn the attention of TV and movie producers, including "Summer of ’69," her "Paradise" trilogy and "The Identicals."
“She’s known as the queen of the beach reads, I think, because her characters are so authentic, and you feel like you’re a part of the story,” Bailey said. “Each book … has a story that brings you in. It’s a combination of mystery, family drama. It brings you in and you want to get to the end to see how the story ends.”
All of the books are set in Nantucket, Hilderbrand’s home, and the author has an annual conference each winter during the resort island’s offseason. When Bailey and Ruckert were able to reserve two of the 150 spots in this year’s event, they met to prepare to win the trivia contest.
They began reading or rereading Hilderbrand’s novels. Bailey, an oncology nurse, created a spreadsheet outlining the books’ key facts.
“We’ve read nothing since August but Elin Hilderbrand,” Ruckert said. “People told us, ‘Oh, you need to watch “Yellowstone.”’ No, we’re studying the books right now.”
The Bucket List Weekend was Jan. 6-9, the beginning of the Carnival season, and the Baton Rouge duo brought king cakes and “Krewe of Erin” Mardi Gras beads for the occasion.
They tied for first place in the contest, and Hilderbrand brought them to the stage for a runoff. But they’d already decided that, having worked as a team, they wanted the character to be named Bailey Ruckert no matter who won, and that was fine with the author.
The weekend included shopping on Nantucket, themed dinners, book discussions and trips landmarks mentioned in Hilderbrand’s books. Although neither Baton Rouge woman had ever visited the island, if felt very familiar.
“Every book that I know of, one of the characters always goes dancing at The Chicken Box,” Bailey said. “That’s a big deal. Ellen had gotten a band to come in, so she took the group dancing there.”
Will Bailey Ruckert dance at The Chicken Box? Readers will have to wait a year to find out.
“Reading is such a gift, and it takes you to places that … we never dreamed that we’d visit Nantucket, but we sure have been there reading her novels,” Ruckert said. “Reading can take you anywhere.”