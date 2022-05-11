Where can you hear soul, contemporary Christian and blues music?

And sample crawfish pasta, organic sno-cones and chicken and waffles?

And shop for adult coloring books, sarongs and driftwood birdhouses?

This weekend, it's the fifth annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. And that's just the start of the varied music, munchies and miscellaneous sundries available to festivalgoers Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Plaza, 305 S. River Road downtown.

In addition, there's a cooking contest, and an after-party at The 1-2-1 Club, 121 Convention St., starting at 9 p.m. Sunday. Kenny Neal and Henry Turner Jr. and the Listening Room All-stars are among the performers expected to attend.

The free, family-friendly fest will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. VIP tickets, which include food, beverages, photo ops, covered seating and additional perks, are available at brsoulfoodfest.com or by calling (225) 802-9681.

"The Soul Festival is returning at an amazing rate," said festival organizer and blues artist Turner. "All of our vendor spaces have sold out, so there’s lots for people to do and see. It’s sure to be a runaway hit."

Dee Dickerson, of D’s Southern Soul Café in Plaquemine, is this year's Pioneer Award honoree. The award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the soul food industry, will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday. The café, founded in 2015, is known for its chitterlings and smothered liver. The café also provides free meals to youths as well as tutoring.

The soul food cooking contest winners for entrees and side dishes will be announced at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, while winners in the appetizer, dessert and drink categories will be revealed at 4 p.m. Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

(All times approximate; check website for lineup changes)

SATURDAY

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Host announcements by Gisele Haralson and Keiristin Wilbert

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Mike Da’Kidd (gospel rap)

11:45 a.m. to noon: Tia Danielle

12:15 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.: The Rev. Leon Hitchens (gospel/R&B)

12:45 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.: Larry “LZ” Dillon (blues/Christian)

1 p.m.: Soul food cooking contest (entrees and sides)

1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.: Belwin J. Bruin (Christian)

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Lisa Anne Harris (Tina Turner tribute, rock) 

2:40 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Soul food cooking winners

3:10 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.: Priceless Lion (David Stefan) (motivational rap)

3:50 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.: Robert “The Juice” Lenoir (soul/oldies)

4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Katrina (soul)

4:50 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Eddie “Cool" Deemer (comedy)

5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor (soul/blues/funk/reggae)

6:10 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.: Pioneer Award presentation

6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.: April Nicole (soul/dance)

7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Xavie Shorts (R&B/pop)

7:30 p.m. to close: West Wind Band (R&B/funk/jazz/blues/zydeco)

SUNDAY

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Host announcements

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Priceless Lion (David Steffan) (motivational rap)

Noon to 12:20 p.m.: Sir AP (spoken word)

12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and the Inspiration Band

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Jessi Campo (Latin)

2 p.m.: Soul food cooking contest (appetizers/soups, desserts and drinks)

2:15 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.: The PEW Choir (Prophetic Encounter Worshippers) (gospel)

3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.: Owen Scott (blues)

3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.: House of God Ministries Gospel Singers (gospel)

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.: Soul food cooking winners

4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Eddie “Cool” Deemer (comedy)

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Kasey Ball Presents Soul Loops (soul/funk)

5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor (blues/soul/funk/reggae)

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie (blues)

7 p.m. to close: Kenny Neal (blues)

FOOD VENDORS

Anderson's Gourmet: Chicken & waffles, cheeseburgers, tacos, fish and shrimp

Big Walker's Jammin' Jambalaya: Jambalaya, pastalaya and cold drinks

Carr's Praline Candy

Cookies by Freddie

Fun Time Snoballz: Banana pudding, sno cones, chips and candy

Momo Evelyn's Cakes

Oh Yeah Cajun Style Food: Red beans and rice with sausage, crawfish and fish pasta, crawfish fries, crawfish nachos and fried chicken

Phat Mama's Kajun Kitchen: Baked turkey wings, red beans and rice with andouille sausage

Thelma's Creole Chicken

Purple Hands Foundation: Pecan candy, cupcakes, brownies and soft serve ice cream

Pushing It Catering: Ribs and pork chops, smothered potatoes, smoked sausage, corn, salad, smoked okra, potato salad

Road Trip Kitchen: BBQ pork, shrimp ball, shrimp corn dog, grilled corn and sugar cane juice

Sno Juice: Organic sno-cones, fruit and whipped cream toppings

Soul Sisters Provisions: Philly cheesesteak with fries, hamburgers with fries, hot wings with fries, and seafood mac and cheese.

Sweetly Blessed Desserts: Cupcakes, mini Bundt cakes, brownies, pecan pies and cheesecakes

The Soul Food Queen: Red beans and rice, collard greens and fried chicken

The Sweet Factory: Candy apples, gourmet cheesecake, stuffed apples, turtle apples, cheesecake cones

Valerie's Snoballs: Sno-balls (sugar-free and regular flavors), fish-fry pies and cookies

A&L Arts & Crafts: Guatemalan handicrafts (hats, belts, wallets, purses, handbags, earrings, chains, etc.)

Elevated Experiences: Adult coloring books and journals

Hi Quality Fashion Boutique: Women's clothing and accessories

LegendsUrbanWear.com: Clothing, urban wear, heroes and icons on postal stamps

LaLa Boss Studio: Clothing, purses, bathing suits

Octavia's Bling: Paparazzi jewelry

Scentastics Candles: Scentastics candles, meltems, Black Africa soap, sarongs, dashikis and jewelry

Second Line Candle Company: Handcrafted soy blended candles, natural oil-based room sprays, wax melts, wooden car diffusers and scented sachet bags

The Heritage House Candle Company

WabiSabi Driftwood: Custom-made driftwood lamps, sculptures, planters, bird houses, etc.

Cricket Wireless

Humana Insurance

LeafFilter™ North, LLC

Oak Street Health

Planned Parenthood

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.