Where can you hear soul, contemporary Christian and blues music?
And sample crawfish pasta, organic sno-cones and chicken and waffles?
And shop for adult coloring books, sarongs and driftwood birdhouses?
This weekend, it's the fifth annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. And that's just the start of the varied music, munchies and miscellaneous sundries available to festivalgoers Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Plaza, 305 S. River Road downtown.
In addition, there's a cooking contest, and an after-party at The 1-2-1 Club, 121 Convention St., starting at 9 p.m. Sunday. Kenny Neal and Henry Turner Jr. and the Listening Room All-stars are among the performers expected to attend.
The free, family-friendly fest will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. VIP tickets, which include food, beverages, photo ops, covered seating and additional perks, are available at brsoulfoodfest.com or by calling (225) 802-9681.
"The Soul Festival is returning at an amazing rate," said festival organizer and blues artist Turner. "All of our vendor spaces have sold out, so there’s lots for people to do and see. It’s sure to be a runaway hit."
Dee Dickerson, of D’s Southern Soul Café in Plaquemine, is this year's Pioneer Award honoree. The award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the soul food industry, will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday. The café, founded in 2015, is known for its chitterlings and smothered liver. The café also provides free meals to youths as well as tutoring.
The soul food cooking contest winners for entrees and side dishes will be announced at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, while winners in the appetizer, dessert and drink categories will be revealed at 4 p.m. Sunday.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
(All times approximate; check website for lineup changes)
SATURDAY
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Host announcements by Gisele Haralson and Keiristin Wilbert
11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Mike Da’Kidd (gospel rap)
11:45 a.m. to noon: Tia Danielle
12:15 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.: The Rev. Leon Hitchens (gospel/R&B)
12:45 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.: Larry “LZ” Dillon (blues/Christian)
1 p.m.: Soul food cooking contest (entrees and sides)
1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.: Belwin J. Bruin (Christian)
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Lisa Anne Harris (Tina Turner tribute, rock)
2:40 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Soul food cooking winners
3:10 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.: Priceless Lion (David Stefan) (motivational rap)
3:50 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.: Robert “The Juice” Lenoir (soul/oldies)
4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Katrina (soul)
4:50 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Eddie “Cool" Deemer (comedy)
5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor (soul/blues/funk/reggae)
6:10 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.: Pioneer Award presentation
6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.: April Nicole (soul/dance)
7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Xavie Shorts (R&B/pop)
7:30 p.m. to close: West Wind Band (R&B/funk/jazz/blues/zydeco)
SUNDAY
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Host announcements
11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Priceless Lion (David Steffan) (motivational rap)
Noon to 12:20 p.m.: Sir AP (spoken word)
12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and the Inspiration Band
1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Jessi Campo (Latin)
2 p.m.: Soul food cooking contest (appetizers/soups, desserts and drinks)
2:15 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.: The PEW Choir (Prophetic Encounter Worshippers) (gospel)
3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.: Owen Scott (blues)
3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.: House of God Ministries Gospel Singers (gospel)
4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.: Soul food cooking winners
4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Eddie “Cool” Deemer (comedy)
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Kasey Ball Presents Soul Loops (soul/funk)
5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor (blues/soul/funk/reggae)
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie (blues)
7 p.m. to close: Kenny Neal (blues)
FOOD VENDORS
Anderson's Gourmet: Chicken & waffles, cheeseburgers, tacos, fish and shrimp
Big Walker's Jammin' Jambalaya: Jambalaya, pastalaya and cold drinks
Carr's Praline Candy
Cookies by Freddie
Fun Time Snoballz: Banana pudding, sno cones, chips and candy
Momo Evelyn's Cakes
Oh Yeah Cajun Style Food: Red beans and rice with sausage, crawfish and fish pasta, crawfish fries, crawfish nachos and fried chicken
Phat Mama's Kajun Kitchen: Baked turkey wings, red beans and rice with andouille sausage
Thelma's Creole Chicken
Purple Hands Foundation: Pecan candy, cupcakes, brownies and soft serve ice cream
Pushing It Catering: Ribs and pork chops, smothered potatoes, smoked sausage, corn, salad, smoked okra, potato salad
Road Trip Kitchen: BBQ pork, shrimp ball, shrimp corn dog, grilled corn and sugar cane juice
Sno Juice: Organic sno-cones, fruit and whipped cream toppings
Soul Sisters Provisions: Philly cheesesteak with fries, hamburgers with fries, hot wings with fries, and seafood mac and cheese.
Sweetly Blessed Desserts: Cupcakes, mini Bundt cakes, brownies, pecan pies and cheesecakes
The Soul Food Queen: Red beans and rice, collard greens and fried chicken
The Sweet Factory: Candy apples, gourmet cheesecake, stuffed apples, turtle apples, cheesecake cones
Valerie's Snoballs: Sno-balls (sugar-free and regular flavors), fish-fry pies and cookies
A&L Arts & Crafts: Guatemalan handicrafts (hats, belts, wallets, purses, handbags, earrings, chains, etc.)
Elevated Experiences: Adult coloring books and journals
Hi Quality Fashion Boutique: Women's clothing and accessories
LegendsUrbanWear.com: Clothing, urban wear, heroes and icons on postal stamps
LaLa Boss Studio: Clothing, purses, bathing suits
Octavia's Bling: Paparazzi jewelry
Scentastics Candles: Scentastics candles, meltems, Black Africa soap, sarongs, dashikis and jewelry
Second Line Candle Company: Handcrafted soy blended candles, natural oil-based room sprays, wax melts, wooden car diffusers and scented sachet bags
The Heritage House Candle Company
WabiSabi Driftwood: Custom-made driftwood lamps, sculptures, planters, bird houses, etc.
Cricket Wireless
Humana Insurance
LeafFilter™ North, LLC
Oak Street Health
Planned Parenthood