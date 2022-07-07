For decades, critics accused Bill Davis of being a dilettante.
“Every time I speak to anyone about the Dash Rip Rock catalog,” Davis said, “they’re like, ‘Well, you’ve been all over place.’ It’s true. I’ve never been able to focus my songwriting.”
But maybe Davis’ lack of stylistic specificity is an asset.
“Some of my favorite bands have been all over the map,” Davis said in advance of Dash Rip Rock’s Thursday, July 14 show at Chelsea’s Live! and Friday, July 15 appearance at the Green Room in Covington. Fans can expect to hear their Dash favorites plus songs from all 16 of the band’s albums.
Dash Rip Rock’s 2021 album, “Cherchez La Femme,” is another genre-skating frolic from the trio that the New Orleans-based Davis founded in Baton Rouge in 1984. Released through Davis’ own Drag Snake Records, the album features country-punk, Black Sabbath-inspired heaviness and jangly ’80s- and ’90s-style alt-rock.
In the Louisiana tradition of Tony Joe White — the composer of “Polk Salad Annie,” “Old Man Willis” and “Roosevelt and Ira Lee” — Dash Rip Rock’s “Cherchez La Femme” features the character songs “Swamp Gypsy” and “Bayou Fabio.”
“I’d love to be Tony Joe White of the modern era,” Davis said. “Nobody I know of is doing that now. And I love writing about Louisiana. There’s never a dull moment down here and lots of good storylines happening every day.”
“Cherchez La Femme” is Dash Rip Rock’s pandemic project. Davis and his longtime bandmates Chance Casteel, bass, and Wade Hymel, drums, recorded the album during the many months when in-person performing was off-limits.
“It was a therapeutic time killer,” Davis recalled. “And I had stack of songs that I wanted to get down in the studio. It was almost like a purge.”
In addition to its original songs, “Cherchez La Femme” offers a Southern rock-sounding remake of Neil Young’s “Everybody Knows This is Nowhere,” which received lots of satellite airplay.
Dash Rip Rock created “Cherchez La Femme” in a relatively low-key atmosphere, albeit with band members recording their individual parts in pandemic-prompted isolation in various studios.
“We put a lot of thought into it,” Davis said. “We had time to work on it and we weren’t pressured.”
Amid the pandemic’s uncertainty, Davis wondered if the Dash Rip Rock would ever perform in public again.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” he recalled. “Everybody was staying home, not going to grocery stores or anywhere. It was bizarre. That’s when we made ‘Cherchez le Femme.’ ”
Following a string of albums largely in the Americana and outlaw country veins, Davis realized a longtime studio ambition last February: Dash Rip Rock recorded a full-throttle punk-rock album at Rancho de la Luna Recording Studio in Joshua Tree, California. The studio’s owner, Dave Catching — guitarist with Eagles of Death Metal, an original member of Queens of the Stone Age and founder of Earthlings — produced the sessions.
“We wanted to make the definitive cow-punk album,” Davis said. “Dave, the producer, got some amazing sounds. We used gear that had been used by some huge rock bands. Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age. We were going for that desert sound. It’s one of my bucket list items, to define cow-punk in the minds of millions.”
“Cowpunk,” set for release early next year in digital and vinyl formats, features 10 Davis originals plus remakes of Status Quo’s “Down Down” and the Flying Burrito Brothers’ “Juanita.”
Of course, following Flying Burrito Brother and country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons’ death in 1973, some of his friends illicitly cremated his body in Joshua Tree. Davis promises that Dash Rip Rock’s take on Parsons’ “Juanita” is super-heavy.
An imaginative interpreter and accomplished songwriter, Davis appreciates that his audiences appreciate his new music.
“We are sort of a legacy act, but I always want to release new stuff,” he said.
Dash Rip Rock
8 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Chelsea’s Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive
$10