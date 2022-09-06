Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges.
For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus.
Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last month as the Baton Rouge couple searched for the first home they'd purchase together a year after moving to town for work. Initially living in a The Heron Downtown apartment, the Fiores figured out they and Callie, their 13-year-old golden retriever, needed more space.
"We liked living downtown," Zach Fiore, 30, said. "It was a good way to come into Baton Rouge, just get a feel for it, and get to know a lot of the places downtown."
The couple had relocated from South Lake Tahoe, California, for Chris Fiore's new job as public information director for the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Zach Fiore soon found a job in the commission's business outreach division. It's their second time living in Louisiana; their first stint was in Monroe when Chris Fiore, 35, was a news anchor for KNOE-TV.
So adding an HGTV show shoot to the househunting process wasn't such a stretch for the pair always ready for an adventure.
On "House Hunters," prospective homeowners narrow their search to three homes, which they tour during the half-hour episode. Also during that 30 minutes, their final choice is revealed.
For the Fiores, the picks were a house and a townhouse in Mid-City, and another house in the Garden District.
"We really did like the townhouse, but we wanted more of a yard," Chris Fiore said. The budget was a big factor in eliminating the historic Camellia Avenue house, they agreed.
That left the appealingly-situated Cajun cottage-style home built in 1977 in Mid-City.
"That's the thing people watching on TV can't get a grasp of is how great the location is here, right by the elementary school, right by Towne Center, this whole area is just a great place to live and to be, Chris Fiore also said.
"And to make an investment, because that was part of it, too," Zach Fiore added. " … It's unlikely that you'll see something exactly like it."
They purchased the two-story, 1,656-square-foot house for $294,900, which included closing costs. It features three bedrooms, two baths, a front yard and large backyard and garage, which they refer to as "the barn" for its rustic appearance.
Staying within their budget on the purchase, the couple moved forward happy to know they'd have the financial leeway to put their touches on their new home.
"We looked at all the projects that needed to be done and clearly, from what people had said online after the show, the outside needed some TLC, and so that's the first project that we jumped on," Chris Fiore said.
The cedar siding got a solid stain of grayish blue called Calligraphy, while the front porch received a coat of light brown for contrast. A few shrubs, ferns, rose bushes and caladiums, and some manicuring and the curb appeal was officially boosted.
With an open, neutral-colored interior and rich original wood flooring, the Fiores commenced warming up their living space with comfy midcentury modern furnishings, a large striped rug to define the sitting area, and pops of color in pillows and artwork, much of which have been anniversary gifts to each other over their five years of marriage. Intermingled in the eclectic decor is memorabilia from the classic TV comedy "Frasier" (Chris Fiore's favorite) and groupings of Zach Fiore's beloved books.
"There was definitely a vibe to this house," he said. "It was like super '70s and we were like, 'let's lean into that a little bit,' because it's kind of fun and it's homey, and that's what we were kind of aiming for, the charm and the hominess."
The living room flows into the dining area, where floor-to-ceiling windows which look out onto the patio offer loads of natural light on sunny days. The separate kitchen features a pass-through window and updated appliances.
Upstairs, the smaller of two bedrooms has been converted into a movie room with a large TV and more comfy seating. The owner's suite, with room enough for two upholstered chairs as well as the usual dressers and bed, leads down a narrow hallway to the main bath.
An update for that bath, along with the retro guest bath downstairs, are next on the project list for the Fiores. But that work is on the back burner for now, as yet another move is in the couple's near future.
"'After House Hunters' aired, I got an incredible job opportunity to put my skills to use in a school district just outside of Atlanta," Chris Fiore said last week. "I accepted the job, and Zach and I will be moving later this year."
But the couple has left the door open to possibly living in the state a third time.
"We are keeping the house and renting it out, though," Chris Fiore said. "The truth is, I don't think we're done with Baton Rouge just yet. South Louisiana will always have a place in our hearts and we are so proud to own a small part of it."