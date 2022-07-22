Carne asada taco at La Salvadorena
I've heard about this "little El Salvadorean place on Nicholson" since I moved to Baton Rouge in March. I've been meaning to go and was excited when my friend suggested we meet there Wednesday night for dinner. I tried to keep my expectations in check, not wanting to go overboard and be disappointed. Hoo boy! No need for reserved expectations regarding La Salvadorena! The first bite of the carne asada taco relieved all fears.
I built my own plate to include the carne asada taco, a queso pupusa and a tostada. All three were tasty, but the taco, with a twist of lime, stole the show. It was simple and perfect. Highly recommend!
Plus, the whole plate of food was $9 — another win. I went less than 48 hours ago, and I can't stop thinking about it. I sense a trip to Nicholson Drive coming up soon.
La Salvadorena Restaurant is located at 3285 Nicolson Drive, (225) 227-0141.
It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. (Jan Risher)
Mother of Pearl cocktail at Soji
The Mother of Pearl cocktail is a rose garden in a glass. Seriously. Rosebud-infused shochu, rose liquor and rose cordial are all included in this delicious drink. The bartender adds in lemon and egg white then tops it with a petite rosebud for the finishing touch.
Soji is already known as one of Baton Rouge's trendiest and ready-for-Instagram eateries with its neon lights and new, adjacent tiki lounge. So this beautiful beverage fits right in here. The $11 drink is worth the price for a nice night out or special occasion. You have to be open to the foamy egg white top, but it goes perfectly with such a floral cocktail.
Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 300-4448
Soji is closed Mondays and open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Cuban Sandwich Crisis at Iverstine Farms Butcher
Iverstine Farms Butcher has established itself as a place for high-quality, locally raised beef, chicken and pork. Last month, the business moved into a new location on Perkins Road, nearly triple the size of its old building a few miles down the road. This has allowed Iverstine to start selling items such as dry-aged beef, beef tallow and prepared meals and sides.
Just as importantly, they now have a kitchen and seating area that put them back in the business of selling sandwiches. Iverstine had sold deli sandwiches a while back at the original location but dropped them because of a lack of room. There were tales of how good they were since they were stuffed with the premium meats the butcher shop sold. Now they are gradually being brought back as Iverstine settles into its new home and ramps up staffing.
The Cuban Sandwich Crisis is made with house-smoked ham and pulled pork. The sandwich hit all the right notes. There was the crunchy toasted bread wrapped around creamy Swiss cheese melded with mustard, salty savory meats and spicy crunchy house-made pickles.
Iverstine also sells a hefty breakfast burrito stuffed with bacon and boudin and plate lunches, including daily specials like red beans and rice and pork steaks.
Iverstine Farms Butcher, 7331 Perkins Road, Suite 100, Baton Rouge, 70810. (225) 349-8200.
The deli is open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday for lunch. It's open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday for brunch. (Timothy Boone, business editor)