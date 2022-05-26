- The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform a Memorial Day concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, on the plaza at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The band will be playing an assortment of big band and American Songbook music from the likes of Stephen Foster, the Gershwins and Leonard Bernstein, along with such marches and patriotic compositions as “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine,” “Washington Post,” “America the Beautiful,” “Missing Man,” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 231-3750 or visit ebrpl.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's summer musical production, "Annie Jr.," opening Friday, June 3, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. The show runs through Sunday, June 12. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children by visiting playmakersbr.org.
- "Art is N," featuring vendors and studio artists at N The art space, 7809 Jefferson Highway, is set for 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 4. This is the first event hosted by the collective since the pandemic lockdown in 2020. N The art space is home to 45 artists in private studio and workspaces. The collective celebrated its anniversary in May, marking 17 years since Mark Biletnikoff opened its doors. Other art venues in the Settlement at Bocage also will open during the event. For more information, visit ntheartspace.net.
- "In Empathy We Trust," a collaborative series of photographic images created by the artist duo E2 — Elizabeth Kleinveld and Epaul Julien — is showing at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The series takes aim at iconic images from art history and reimagines the works with characters of different races, genders and identities. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- The exhibit, "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" will run through Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The show explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. The museum will host a variety of programs in conjunction with the exhibition. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will open its Summer Exhibition with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10. The show will feature new work by Shawne Major and the Lafayette Parish School System Talented Visual Art students. The museum also will host "Romp & Stomp: Play Day at the Hilliard Art Museum" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, featuring artmaking inspired by the animal-themed artworks currently on view. This event is free. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit HillliardMuseum.org.
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's summer camps, classes and workshops this summer, beginning with Artsplosion!, a fun-filled camp for children kindergarten through fifth grade, along with dance sessions with Vagabondance and art workshops with Art House of Baton Rouge. For schedules, more information and registration, visit artsbr.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has been approved for a $75,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its River City Jazz Masters Concert Series. The series is among 1,125 projects across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding. For more information, visit artsbr.org or arts.gov/news.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's summer musical, "Shrek," opening Friday, June 17, and running through Sunday, July 3, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.
- The next Baton Rouge Arts Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at Fifth and Main streets. The market runs in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Shop a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps and jewelry. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments