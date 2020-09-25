First Pentecostal Church of Baton Rouge holds a service each year to spread a special message of hope, healing and miracles in the community.
Never has the service been more needed than this challenging year, said First Pentecostal Church Pastor Dan Davis, who hosted the hope service last week at the church, 2828 Jones Creek Road.
"It's just to try to encourage and to bring hope in what seems like hopeless situations many times," Davis said. "In these unusual and crazy times, people are frustrated, people are confused and in all of these things there's just a feeling of hopelessness in our world."
For the past 10 years, the church has conducted the hope service with "focused prayers for special needs" such as families in financial crisis; powerful worship; excellent singing and the preaching of the Rev. Jeff Farris, of Alexandria.
This year, Farris carried the message of "God Loves Imperfect People" from Luke 15:20-24.
"The truth of the matter is we believe that every weekend is a hope service," said Davis, who had a recent battle with coronavirus. "We believe that anytime you come to church should be a special day of hope. But we focus on our community and try to get our community to be a part of this."
The purpose of the church is to bring a "message of hope to a very hurting world," said the 65-year-old Davis, First Pentecostal Church's pastor since 2002.
"If we're not careful sometimes, we get bogged down in political issues and even societal issues and the real function of the church is to spread the gospel," he said. "That's what the church has been called to do: to bring the good news to our community and to our world."
Davis, whose father was a pastor, said he felt his calling to share the good news of the gospel as early as 14 years old.
"Even in my teenage years, I felt that I had a call to follow the footsteps of my father into ministry," he said.
But first, a 13-year-old Davis had to follow his father from his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, to New York, where his father started a church.
"It was a bit of a culture shock," said Davis, whose new friends started calling him Tex. "You're going from cowboy hats and the Texas lifestyle to a Long Island, New York, community. My Southern drawl, the way I spoke was fascinating to all the New York kids."
After graduating from high school, Davis started making his way back down South. He attended seminary at Gateway Bible College of Evangelism in St. Louis, before finishing with a degree in theology from Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi.
Davis and his wife, Sandi, served at a church in Jena for about 15 years before coming to Baton Rouge 18 years ago.
"I'm a Southern boy at heart," he said. "I just like the South."
Davis does not take his call to the ministry lightly, even though it seems to run in the family. His older brother by two years is also a pastor, taking over the church in New York that his retired father started some 50 years ago.
"This is not just a job or profession. We believe it's a calling. It's something that the Lord calls you to do," he said. "I had the propensity and leaning toward ministry at a very young age."
That calling comes with commitment and having a heart of people, he said.
"You have to have the desire to help people because that's what you're going to do. It's what ministry is," he said. "You're going to have to be able to help people, and you need to have a love for that and the propensity for it."
A few years before he heard the call to ministry, Davis experienced the power of speaking in tongues at the end of a service.
"We would go forward, and we would pray around the altar, around in front of the church," he said. "I would pray, but there was one particular night where the spirit moved on me as a 10-year-old boy, and I began to speak in other tongues. I began to have this impactful experience. … That was my first time experiencing with the infilling of the Holy Spirit."
It's happened since, but that first time is special, he said.
"There's a first time, and we believe that's the impactful moment of receiving the baptism of the Holy Ghost where I gave my life to the Lord at 10 years old and I will never turn back. … None of us are perfect, but since that time I've tried my best to live for the Lord in a way that is acceptable to him."
That's the kind of power the world could use, Davis said.
"What the world needs now is an experience with God," he said. "We need a relationship with God these days. That's where the rubber meets the road for Pentecostals."
Besides speaking in tongues, other Pentecostal practices include bold prayers for miracles and healing, laying of hands and anointing of oil.
"We believe in the miracle-working power of the Lord, and we believe that God hears and answers prayers," Davis said. "We believe the Bible speaks to us and is relevant to us today, and we believe the Lord is the same yesterday, today and forever. And the things that he did in the past and the miracles that he performed and the things the Lord did, he can do today. We believe God wants to interact with us on a very personal level in the 21st century."
The word and spirit is the bedrock of Pentecostalism, Davis said.
"We are very word-oriented. The word of God is our guiding light. The word of God is our foundation," he said. "Then there's the spirit of God that moves on us and directs us while we function in this world."
Davis points to the word in Acts 2:38 — "Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost." — as one of the denomination's foundational scriptures.
"To be a believer, you have to repent of your sins, you need to be baptized in Jesus's name and you need to filled with the baptism of the Holy Ghost," Davis said.
"The word guides, but the spirit energizes us," he said.
The key in walking in that power is walking with Christ everyday, Davis said.
"Christ is the epicenter. Everything in our life is centered around Christ. Christ is not the addendum to our living," Davis said. "He's not a part of the activity. He's everything in our life. Nothing can separate from that … whatever you do, all of it runs through the filter of Christ. This is an everything thing. This is not a weekend thing or Wednesday night thing. This is a daily walk with Christ."