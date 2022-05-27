Life may be short, but surely the world is wide.
In fact, our country is wide.
That’s the way a former student from Korea described the United States to me once when we were looking at a map.
“Such a wide country,” he said over and over and over.
Our country’s width and length too make it the perfect setting for world-class road trips.
I’ve been taking significant road trips across the country and up and down (and around) it’s coasts, nooks and crannies since long before I had the resources to do so. When I was 20, I spent three weeks camping up and down the East Coast. The whole budget for the trip was less than $300. This was bare bones traveling — and it was also life-changing.
Truth be told, about the only thing that makes me happier than planning a road trip is taking one. I believe the key to planning a great road trip is a combination of certain destinations and absolute flexibility.
My husband and I have taken two six-week road trips since the pandemic started. I worked through the majority of both trips, but that didn’t lessen the fun we had or diminish the sites we saw. We incorporated large swaths of Route 66 on the both road trips. For fun, we named the trips — #Bob in 2020 and #Carl in 2021. If we’re able to take a road trip this year, I suppose we’ll call it #Darrell.
Taking long car trips scares some people, but, at this point, I would much prefer to take a long car trip than to fly. You just have to settle in to a road trip and take it as it comes, rather than spending too much time looking forward at what’s beyond the next day or two.
My husband and I have a policy that we rarely drive more than five hours a day. That short drive time means we often stop in places we’ve never been before — places like Tucumcari, N.M.
In doing so, we have found amazing jewels — like the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Itasca State Park in Minnesota, fields of canola that glowed like the sun near Big Fork, Montana, the ancient dwellings of Chaco Canyon in northern New Mexico, the incredible multi-pooled Lava Hot Springs way off the beaten path in Idaho, the London Bridge in Lake Havasu, Arizona, a teepee-shaped motel room in Holbrook, Arizona or the Blue Swallow Motel in the aforementioned Tucumcari, not to mention some of the best enchiladas I’ve ever tasted in nearby Albuquerque. (For the record, I lived on the Texas/Mexico border for six years — I’ve had some good enchiladas.)
As we’re driving down the road, I take a lot of photos out the window. I also look at maps to see what’s nearby. If a destination sounds interesting, I mention it to my husband.
Nine times out of 10, he says, “Let’s take a look.”
I use bargain apps and get inexpensive hotel rooms as we go. We fill our car with fruit, snacks and sandwich fixings. We usually only eat out once a day. Sometimes, we stop in towns where friends live and visit them.
My advice for planning a road trip is to decide upon your ultimate destination and plot your map from there. If you’ve got time, use the five-hour maximum driving time per day. You’ll be amazed at the surprises you’ll find along the way.
From there, get a good cooler. Pack your bags. Pack your snacks. Don’t forget your pillow. Take naps in the car. Be curious about where you are. Ask the motel clerk who serves a good dinner.
Summer may not officially start until June 21, but road trip season is here. You don’t have to plan the whole thing in one fell swoop. All you have to do in the beginning is set aside time to make one happen this summer. A week will do.
While you’re out and about, whether it’s a road trip or not, send me a postcard telling me about your travels and the surprises you've encountered or the beautiful things you've seen. Be sure to include a phone number or email on how I can reach you. Show your kids how snail mail works!
Here’s my address:
Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809
When summer is done, I’ll do a piece on all the postcards you send and the trips you take across this wide, wide world.