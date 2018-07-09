Herb Society hears about Winans cookbook
Recipes from the "Fonville Winans Cookbook" were center stage at the June 28 meeting of the Herb Society of America Baton Rouge Unit.
Authors Melinda Winans and Cynthia LeJeune Nobles prepared and served several recipes from that LSU Press book. Both are longtime unit members.
Winans is the daughter-in-law of famed photographer Fonville Winans, who was known to family and friends as a remarkable cook. He said he had photographed so many Louisiana weddings that he had become an expert on chicken salad sandwiches. So, of course, that recipe appears in the book and was also served at the meeting. The cookbook also has previously unpublished Winans photographs and anecdotes about his interest in cooking.
Aloysius students place in ArcGIS competition
St. Aloysius School seventh-graders Katherine Winchester and Isabelle Gruner placed second and third, respectively, in the statewide ArcGIS Online School Competition.
They received their awards May 31 from Fran Harvey, founder of the Global Geospatial Institute in Baton Rouge, which educates Louisiana students in the new mapping technology.
Katherine’s project, "A City in Need," details how Baton Rouge residents can stop litter. Isabelle’s submission, "The GIVE Project," promotes schools in Baton Rouge growing a garden and then giving a surplus of their vegetables and fruits to the food banks and soup kitchens to feed the hungry. GIVE stands for Get Involved in Volunteering for the Environment.
