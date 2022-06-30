FRIDAY
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Several new vendors are set to join the market this weekend, selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. It's Star-Spangled Saturday. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
COOL CAREERS FOR TEENS: 11 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn about jobs in entertainment and digital media during this presentation by Louisiana Economic Development's Chris Stelly. Registration required at www.careercenterbr.com/events.
FIRST WEDNESDAY OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1414 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artists Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Craig McMullen and Beth Welch. batonrougegallery.org
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
AUTHOR TALK SERIES: 8 p.m., online. New York Times best-selling author, Alka Joshi, talks about her book, "The Henna Artist," in this virtual presentation from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, which also includes an interactive Q&A session. Register at libraryc.org/ebrpl.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by artists Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Craig McMullen and Beth Welch, Tuesday-July 24. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
DIALOGUE ON RACE LOUISIANA ORIGINAL SERIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 12, Shaw Center second floor, 100 Lafayette St. Join your voice in the conversation. $50. eventbrite.com
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through July 31; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Sunday, Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.