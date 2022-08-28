Twenty senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be honored at the fall luncheon Sunday at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Nov. 26 at the Crowne Plaza.
Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization of girls who are the daughters and granddaughters of members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League. During their four years in high school, they have performed volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. The group has also promoted the league’s mission of fostering music education through projects including Symphony on the Geaux and the Christmas Ornament Workshop.
Sarah Isabelle Bonner, a student at St Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Dr. Everett James and Allyson Bonner. She is the granddaughter of Angela and Herman James Adams and Col. Everett James and Kay Bonner.
Caroline Emilia Cashio, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Maria Horvath Cashio and Matthew Trent Cashio. Her grandparents are the late Tina Monteleone Horvath and the late Jozsef Horvath and the late Juanita Jones Cashio and the late Joseph Dominic Cashio.
Olivia Ann DeKeyzer, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Holly and Justin Jerome DeKeyzer. She is the granddaughter of Judy and William Henry Hidalgo Sr. and Carolyn and Jerome Augustine DeKeyzer.
Mary Eloise DeMoss, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Nicole and Darren Weldon DeMoss. Her grandparents are Elizabeth Dianne Bergeron and the late Russell Octave Ayo Jr. and the late Linda Williams DeMoss and Ronald Gene DeMoss.
Judy Ainsley Edenfield, a student at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Frankie and Marshall Kyle Edenfield. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Eric Gormsen Jr. and Judy Hensley and the late Claude Doyle Hensley and Kenneth Edenfield Sr.
Auldyn Lee Faulk, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Kimberly and David A. Faulk. Her grandparents are the late Pamela Bailey Roy and Michael Roy and Ted L. Bailey and Tina and Bert Faulk.
Katherine George Fivgas, a student at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Dr. Mary Stringfellow and Dr. George Demetrios Fivgas. She is the granddaughter of Virginia Tuttle Stringfellow and the late Charles Hugh Stringfellow Sr. and Maria Demetrios Fivgas and the late Demetrios George Fivgas.
Mary Elizabeth Gauthier, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Cynthia and William Gaspard Gauthier III. She is the granddaughter of the late Marie Vicknair Sutton and the late Norman Melvin Sutton Sr. and Anita McKinney Gauthier and the late William Gaspard Gauthier Jr.
Anna Katherine Harrell, a student at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Cheryl and Alan Harrell. Her grandparents are the late Peggy Huddleston Tucker and the late James Charles Tucker and Dr. Thomas Lewis and Sue Smith Harrell.
Amelia Alison Hawthorne, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Lauren and George Trippe Hawthorne. She is the granddaughter of the late Eloise Gomez Andries and the late Ronald Day Andries and Kay and Robert Alexander Hawthorne Jr.
Catherine Jordan Hultberg, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Shannon Williams Hultberg and Jordan “Jordy” Phillip Hultberg. She is the granddaughter of Susan and Lloyd David Williams and the late Marion Ellen Simmons Hultberg and the late Dr. James Eldon Hultberg.
Margaret Marie Koch, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Tracey and David Gregory Koch. Her grandparents are Olga and Phillip Richard Riegel Jr. and the late Mary Ann Petkovsek and Thomas Alan Petkovsek.
Mignon Eloise LaBorde, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Leslie and Glen Mitchel LaBorde. She is the granddaughter of Lettye and Adrian Wayne Harris and the late Norma Landry LaBorde and the late Norman Anthony LaBorde Jr.
Tam Tan Le, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Dr. Qui Tan and Anna Le. She is the granddaughter of Ty Le and the late Ngu Do and the late Hoang Nguyen and the late Phuoc Le.
Kennedy Noel Leon, a student at University Laboratory School, is the daughter of Crystal Miller Leon and Terry Wayne Leon. She is the granddaughter of Betty and Richard Roy Miller and Rachel Rogillio and the late Anthony Salvador Leon.
Alaina Nicole McCarthy, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Dr. Kevin Patrick McCarthy and Jennifer McKinnis. She is the granddaughter of Kathleen and Kenneth Jay VanLoon and Toni and Richard Louis Johnson and Brenda McCarthy and the late John Edward McCarthy.
Abigail Elizabeth Pennington, a student at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Kelli and Dennis Alan Pennington. She is the granddaughter of Deborah and Lester Cox Morehead and Gary Ray Pearce and the late Julinel Jordan Porterie and the late Paul Edward Pennington.
Simone Pearline Emma Riley, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Sophia and Toja Riley. Her grandparents are the Rev. Willie Gene and Florena Johnson and Alma Riley and the late Henry Riley.
Elizabeth Cinclare Sessums, a student at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Cinclare and Brady Sessums. She is the granddaughter of Debbie and Ronald Hebert and Kathy and John Sessums.
Cecile Sophia Johnson Taylor, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Dr. Yolunda Johnson Taylor and Dr. Jonathan Paul McClellan Taylor. Her grandparents are the Rev. Willie Gene and Florena Johnson and Henderson Taylor and the late Dr. E. Norris McClellan Taylor.