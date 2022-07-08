Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St., will hold Family and Friends Day at 10 a.m. July 10. Henry J. Brown, pastor, will be the speaker.
Pastor's potluck supper
University Presbyterian Church, 3240 Dalrymple Drive, will host a potluck supper at 10 a.m. July 10 to welcome the Pastor's for Peace representatives. They will pick up donated medical supplies.
Nathaniel Baptist Church Revival
Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Hwy. 33 S, Centreville, Mississippi, will host its annual revival services July 12-14 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday's guest speaker is pastor Allen Handy, Wednesday's guest speaker is pastor Jamerson Jackson and Thursday's guest speaker is pastor Jermanique Mitchell. All are invited to attend.
St. John Bible Institute Registration
Registration for St. John Baptist Church, Bible Institute, open from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, July 16 at 820 New Rafe Mayer Road in Baton Rouge.
Classes begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. For more information, please call (225) 774-1468.