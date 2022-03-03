EDITOR'S NOTE: Gwen Roland, author of "Atchafalaya Houseboat," this year's One Book One Community selection, discussed her swamp adventure this week with Advocate reporter George Morris.
Q. What led someone finishing a master’s degree to take such an adventure?
A. Calvin (Voisin) came to see me. … He took me that night on the levee and drove along the Basin, and the bullfrogs were just thundering, and it was so magical. And he said, “If you like this, next weekend let’s go in my boat and just stay out there.” I said, “Yeah, I’d love to do that.” … That was the beginning of it.
Q. How did your family or friends react?
A. I guess the best answer to that is there were no adults watching out over me. There just weren’t. My mom and dad had divorced. … I think Calvin and I were actually living together for months — maybe even a year — before any of the adults in my life realized it.
Q. How much live-off-the-land skill did you have before this?
A. Mama would take us across the road to this big woods and we would spend all day one week of the month. She’d bring us a potted meat sandwich and a quilt, and we’d pick muscadines, pick blackberries, collect beautiful things. Very early in life, I became comfortable in the woods. … I just grew up knowing how to take care of a garden and take care of chickens.”
Q. What was the hardest part of living in the swamp?
A. For me, the boat rides, and they were the best for Calvin. He loves a boat ride. I would have rather walked, taken a horse and cart, a tractor, a lawnmower, anything. The noise and the wind of a boat ride were not pleasant for me. They were just too doggone noisy. That was the biggest inconvenience. I liked being in the places the boat could take us — way in these little sloughs and bayous and stuff, crawfishing.
Q. What was the best part?
A. The freedom. … Suddenly, there was nobody — no parents, teachers, professors, preachers or anybody else — to set my agenda. There were no deadlines except what we set ourselves. It was just a wonderful experience if you’ve never had that experience. Most people have to wait until they retire to that.
Q. Did you think it would go on forever?
A. There was no timetable. In fact, I would regularly joke, ‘I need to get on with my life. This can’t be forever.’ At least, in the beginning I did. Then, as time went on, in my mind I was never going to leave, and I think Calvin probably felt the same way. … Every day was just so wonderful.
But then, we had this accident with one of our dogs and it consumed the $300 we were sitting on waiting for crawfish season to start, and I went to work on this riverboat and fell in love with Preston. That changed my life. I would have gone anywhere to be with him. I would have done anything to be with him.
Q. How was life in the “real world”?
A. I know I had to be the most miserable person anyone ever was married to for that first year or two. I was often very withdrawn and sad. I felt like I had lost my identity. … I realize your 20s are the time you’re stepping from childhood to adulthood, and most people really hone their social skills. I wasn’t doing that, and I think it really set me back being able to be comfortable in social situations.
Q. What do you want readers to take away from reading your book?
A. You don’t have to move to the swamp to have a productive, fascinating life close to nature. You can start with a lettuce plant in a flower pot and get so much satisfaction out of that. If you’re lucky enough to have a yard, don’t put a lawn in it. Put some vegetable plants and some flowers, something that makes you want to get out of bed every morning and go see what it’s done. That’s what my life is all about.