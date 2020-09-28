Katie Nell Morgan, a Baton Rouge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution member, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sept. 4.
Chapter members helped her celebrate with a drive-by car birthday parade and a “Happy Birthday” yard sign. Cars were decorated with balloons, streamers, posters and banners. Family members and friends joined Morgan on the lawn and shared in the parade and celebration. The honoree was presented with a floral bouquet and a balloon bouquet, a birthday tiara and commemorative posters.
Morgan has been a chapter member since 1976.
Cortana Kiwanis donates trauma dolls
The Cortana Kiwanis Club delivered 50 trauma dolls to St. George Fire Department Station 62 on Sept. 17.
Members of the Cortana Kiwanis Young Children Priority One Committee stuffed and packaged dolls for area fire stations to help children cope in difficult situations. The dolls can help comfort youngsters.
Young Children Priority One is an ongoing community program of Kiwanis International that addresses the needs of children age 0-5. Cortana Kiwanis meets at 8 a.m. Thursdays via Zoom. For information, call (225) 955-2988.