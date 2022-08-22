Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage.
"We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited."
Edwards celebrated her 44th birthday Aug. 19. Right now the couple is living between her home in Baton Rouge and his home in Westwego.
Edwards' 8-year-old son, Eli, is in school in Baton Rouge, and Alario has a 54-year-old daughter with special needs. Edwards has been assisting with the care of Alario's daughter since the couple began to date seriously earlier this year.
In an interview in July, Edwards said, "Older men treat you better" and that she was expecting an engagement sooner rather than later. She also added that she was not sure how the merged families would split their time or settle in one place or the other.
Edwards plans to discuss her engagement on “Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster” this Wednesday at 9 a.m. on WRKF, 89.3 FM.