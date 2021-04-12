Suiting 101 is holding a Suits for Success clothing drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the west parking lot of the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Suits for both men and women in good condition can be dropped off (there will be a drive-thru). The clothing will be donated to area nonprofits working with prison reform, drug abuse individuals and at-risk individuals.
Suits must be dry cleaned and the size marked on the plastic dry cleaners bag.
Suiting 101 is a nonprofit organization in the Baton Rouge area working with at-risk high school juniors and seniors. Its programs include ACT preparation, scholarships, mentoring, financial literacy and image/presentation.