Summer reading, as we all know, is something we’re supposed to do just for fun, with no real aim to learn a big idea or ponder an important question.
Even so, as autumn deepens, I’ve continued to think a lot about a book I read over the vacation season, Carl Bernstein’s “Chasing History.”
Bernstein is best known as the journalist who partnered with fellow Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward to investigate the Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency.
But “Chasing History” has nothing to do with any of that. It’s a memoir of Bernstein’s early days in the 1960s as a copy boy at Washington’s Evening Star — now, sadly, no longer in business. Bernstein’s account of newsroom eccentrics during an especially storied chapter of print journalism resonated with me since I’d spent my own youth at an evening paper.
But “Chasing History” isn’t strictly about the newspaper business, either. Its broader theme is the power of mentorship in changing lives. Bernstein was an indifferent high school student with no clear sense of direction when he sought a job as a copy boy at the Star. Sidney Epstein, a top editor at the paper, took Bernstein under his wing, slowly teaching him a useful craft.
“I asked questions, and Sid, as easy and informal as he ever was, would take the time to discuss how I’d covered this event or that, sometimes without my raising the matter first,” Bernstein writes.
In an acknowledgments chapter at the end of the book, I was charmed to find a Louisiana connection with “Chasing History.”
“I owe special thanks to Jerry Ceppos, Sid Epstein’s nephew and former dean of the journalism (school) of Louisiana State University,” Bernstein tells readers.
When I emailed Jerry last June to salute his mention in “Chasing History,” he teased me by noting that only a journalist would have bothered to read the acknowledgments in the rear of a book. It was my last email from Jerry. He died the following month, his passing an occasion to remember the many lives he’d touched through LSU.
But “Chasing History” is about the teaching that occurs beyond campuses of formal instruction. It’s a celebration of the informal lessons passed from veterans of a particular craft or trade to the next generation.
Reading Bernstein’s memoir brought back to mind the mentors who helped me as a young reporter — older sorts who imparted insights casually, usually over lunch between deadlines.
I worry that with the rise of remote work, opportunities for this kind of mentorship will grow more limited. In the regimented and task-driven culture of Zoom, the unstructured time in which true mentorship unfolds would seem to be a scarce commodity.
A friend in the chemical industry told me that one measure of his job performance involves what he’s doing to prepare the people who might eventually fill his shoes. That’s a yardstick more of us should embrace.
