The Exchange Club of Baton Rouge finished delivering the last of its Adopt-A-Teacher grants in time for the holidays. Seventeen new elementary school teachers in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System received grants — gift cards from School Aids — to help them buy materials for their classrooms. In all, the club made 23 grants in 2019.
The 17 teachers and their schools were: Brittany Melancon (Dufrocq), Anna Brown (Southdowns), Micaela Christopher (Parkview), Secret Morris and Kelli Wilson (Woodlawn), Kali Rogers (Wildwood), Khaila Birks (Greenbrier), David Davis and Abigayle Hodges (Bernard Terrace), Michael Quebedeaux (Broadmoor), Suzan Fattah (Shenandoah), Amber Jordan and Brandell Dangerfield (Villa Del Rey), Zachary Normand (Wedgewood), Donella Washington (Winbourne), Justine Ngah Awono (BRFLAIM) and Sarah Smith (Westdale).
Parkview's Christopher was adopted by the Baton Rouge Area Society of Psychologists and Dufocq's Melancon by the East Baton Rouge Lions Club. Other major partners included School Aids, Capital One Bank, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Louisiana Lottery Corp., Juban Insurance Group, Giraphic Prints, Louisiana Companies, Exchange Club of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Education Loan Authority, Safeguard Promotions and Printing, South Baton Rouge Kiwanis Club, Dr. Brenda Dawson, Dr. Christine Angelloz, Dr. Richard Flicker, Dr. Murelle Harrison, Dr. Darlyne Nemeth, Dr. Claire Advokat, Lillian Grossley, Nadine Couper and Connie Bernard.
Since 1997, including this year, 572 teachers have now received grants through the Adopt-A-Teacher program. For information about membership in the Exchange Club and/or how to contribute to the 2020 Adopt-A-Teacher program, contact Richard Flicker, (225) 931-1626, or visit brexchange.org.
BRGF announces new board members
The Baton Rouge General Foundation has announced four new members of its Board of Governors, whose three-year terms began Jan. 1.
They are Lucie Kantrow, Meg Mahoney, Padma Vatsavai and Kathy Fletcher Victorian.
Kantrow is general counsel for Bernhard Capital and a member of the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge’s board of trustees and the Rotary Club, and has previously served on the board of trustees of the Boys & Girls Club.
Mahoney is manager of Stakeholder Relations for Methanex Corp., where she manages all community engagement, government relations, social responsibility, public policy and communications. She also serves on the boards of directors for Junior Achievement and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Vatsavai, founder and CEO of Vinformatix, is a first-generation immigrant from southern India. She has become one of Louisiana’s most celebrated tech-space entrepreneurs and an inspiration to women seeking leadership roles in software development and other STEM fields. She is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council.
Victorian, Medicaid territory marketing manager for Healthy Blue, has more than 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing. She is chairwoman-elect for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum board of trustees, also serving as the museum’s gala chairwoman. She is a past president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, Rotary Club, Habitat for Humanity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Clark receives Eagle Scout rank
George Taylor Clark IV, of Boy Scout Troop 505, earned his Eagle Scout rank at a Nov. 29 ceremony at LSU's Hilltop Arboretum.
For his Eagle project, Clark led in the construction and installation of an information kiosk at the Highland Road Park Observatory on Highland Road. Taylor is the son of George and Melanie Clark and is a junior at Lee Magnet High School.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate Living section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.