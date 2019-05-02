FRIDAY
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL: 5 p.m., Olde Towne, Slidell. This family- and pet-friendly event features local artists, crafters, food vendors, small businesses, charities, animal organizations, children's crafts and games and live music.
ZOO-TO-DO: 8 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The zoo's signature fundraiser features entertainment, cuisine and libations from local restaurants, plus a chance to see selected animals. audubonnatureinstitute.org. $85-$175.
SATURDAY
LEMONADE DAY: 10 a.m. A free, statewide program dedicated to teaching children how to start, own and operate their own businesses by building and running a lemonade stand. Young entrepreneurs are provided with free support materials. louisiana.lemonadeday.org.
PRE-JAZZ FEST BRUNCH: 10 a.m., Bell ArtSpace, 1001 N. Johnson St., New Orleans. The benefit raises funds for Make Music NOLA members to attend a strings summer camp in Michigan and other programs. It includes a breakfast buffet, champagne and beer, music and a raffle. makemusicnola.org/events. $20.
WEST BANK SPRING FEST: 11 a.m., Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, 3700 Tall Pines Drive, Algiers. The InspireNOLA Schools event features food, games, music and raffles. inspirenolacharterschools.org. Free admission.
SUNDAY
"ALL TOGETHER WTH NOTRE-DAME": 3:30 p.m., St. Louis Cathedral, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans. A benefit organ concert with organist in residence Emmanuel Culcasi. An offering will be collected to help in the restoration of the Parisian landmark. Free admission.
TUESDAY
GULF SOUTH FOR A GREEN NEW DEAL: 6 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. Program of ritual, short films, music, discussion, imagination and conversation about the ecological crisis in the Gulf South. A flagship stop for Road to A Green New Deal tour organized by the Sunrise Movement and anchored locally by the Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy. sunrisemovement.org/tour
WEDNESDAY
BAYOU ST. JOHN WALKING TOUR: 1 p.m., The Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., New Orleans. Stroll through 300 years of history in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods with a walking tour encompassing Pitot House, a mile walk around the Bayou St. John neighborhood, known as the Faubourg Pontchartrain, plus a brief stop in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue, led by docent Jamie Barker. louisianalandmarks.org. $30.
"FLOWERS FOR HALIE": 7:30 p.m., various days through May 25, 3 p.m. Sundays, Southern Rep Theatre, 2541 Bayou Road, New Orleans. Starring Troi Bechet in a new celebration of Mahalia Jackson, queen of gospel, from her early days in a shotgun shack in New Orleans to her international success as a singer and civil rights leader. Tickets $25-$45. southernrep.com.
MAY 9
FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. International School of Louisiana hosts fundraiser with a raffle, silent auction, music, food, games and fun with proceeds supporting ISL, international awareness and diversity. isl-edu.org. $15-$20.
ONGOING
NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2019: 10 a.m., Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. Celebrating 50 years of musical and cultural memories, Jazz Fest presents artists in such varied genres as gospel, blues, traditional and contemporary jazz, rock, R&B, Cajun, country and zydeco. Through Sunday.
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
