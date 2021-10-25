Joey Chestnut will headline the 2nd Annual Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship hosted by Fat Boy’s Pizza on the LSU campus on Saturday, November 13.

Chestnut will attempt to defend his title and world record set at Fat Boy’s Pizza’s Metairie location in July 2019 after a stunning digestive display cramming 6.5 slices — 13 feet — of pizza into his mouth before the buzzer.

“I am stoked to defend my Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Champion title and to hang out with LSU fans prior to their game against Arkansas,” Chestnut said. “We had a lot of fun at the Metairie Fat Boy’s back in 2019, and I can’t wait to do it all again in Baton Rouge.”

Several of the world’s elite competitive eaters and local celebrities will join Chestnut at Fat Boy's Pizza on Nicholson Drive in the shadow of Tiger Stadium.

“Joey is amazing,” Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani said. “We’re excited that he’s able to come back to put on another incredible eating display. The lineup will be first-rate and the atmosphere will be electric.”

The best-known professional eating competition is the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, which Chestnut has won nine times since 2014. He holds the current title — he ate 71 dogs, three less than his 2018 record of 74.

The Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship is an official Major League Eating event, with the winner taking home a share of the $3,000 purse and a championship belt. The event will take place on 3624 Nicholson Dr., Building 500, before LSU’s game against Arkansas.