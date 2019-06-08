Civic Associations meeting
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Ed Lagucki, Federation board director, will make a presentation on how the Federation plans to inform impacted member associations of pending Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment meeting agenda items, which address developments and projects located in and around their subdivisions. He will also review the results of the Federation's recent membership survey. The meeting is open to the public.
VIPS fundraiser
WHAT: Volunteers In Public Schools in partnership with Theatre Baton Rouge hosts its annual summer musical, "Newsies"
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS: $40 at vipsbr.org
DETAILS: Proceeds support VIPS’ programs and services that benefit public school students. The event will include food, beverages and a silent auction. "Newsies" is a story inspired by the 1899 New York City newsboy strike.