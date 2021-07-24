Women in Media is partnering with Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning to host an Attire for Hire Clothing Drive to benefit local women in need who are reentering the workforce. The clothing drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at the YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive.
The organization is seeking donations of gently used or new professional women’s clothing and accessories, including business suits, professional blouses, slacks, dresses, scarves, shoes and purses. The donated clothes go directly to organizations assisting women who struggle with financial issues, are victims of mental and physical abuse or who are recovering from alcohol and drug addictions by providing counseling, therapy, education, job training and employment assistance.
The organization has been supporting this cause for nearly two decades.
To date, the annual drive has delivered a total of 14,000 items of clothing to organizations, including A Door for Hope, Baton Rouge Community College Career Center, Cenikor Foundation, Faith Family Outreach Center, HOPE Ministries, O’Brien House, St. Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, Women’s Community Rehabilitation Center, Women Outreaching Women and more.
For more information, contact Laurie Hardison at (225) 931-7090 or email info@womeninmediabr.com.
Anna's Grace to hold gala July 31
Anna’s Grace Foundation will host its fifth annual A Sweet Summer Night Gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. This elegant evening of sweets, savories and sips will benefit the foundation’s assistance and outreach programs that support local families who experience miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss.
“Unfortunately, loss didn’t pause for the pandemic,” said Monica Alley, the foundation’s executive director and co-founder. “While donations were understandably down in 2020, the number of families needing assistance increased."
In 2020, Anna’s Grace helped 176 families with unexpected end-of-life expenses, allowing the families to focus on healing instead of on funeral or burial costs. “Whether guests attend the event in person or virtually, they will help grieving parents know they are not alone and are supported,” said Alley.
At the gala, guests will be able to sample foods from area businesses and bakeries while sipping wine and beer and enjoying live music. Guests will also have the opportunity to win exciting packages including a trip to Natchez complete with a downtown carriage ride, a chartered fishing trip out of Grand Isle, a David Yurman bracelet, baskets of goodies from local boutiques and other items.
Tickets to the live event are $65 in advance, $75 at the door. A free virtual bidding option is also available for those who are unable to attend. Visit give.classy.org/SSN2021 to reserve tickets. For more information, contact Alley at (225) 931-1960 or info.annasgrace@gmail.com.