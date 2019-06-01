When my husband and I moved from our 2400-square-foot home in Sherwood Forest across town to a new garden home eight years ago, we knew we had to downsize.
We had lived in the larger home for 26 years accumulating the usual treasures that come with raising two daughters. Toys, dance costumes, school uniforms, prom dresses, desks, books and Christmas decorations all went out the back door to a massive garage sale.
The things we couldn’t part with would eventually find their way to the attic of our 1800-square-foot garden home. Even though some things had sentimental value to us, the girls were quite vocal about what to keep and what should be discarded.
Shortly after we moved, my husband floored most of the attic and that gave us a little wiggle room. We look around our little garden home and now see that there is still some stuff that should have been donated or trashed.
Last Christmas, our younger daughter came home from Texas with her husband and two little ones (ages 3 and 1) and told us about a how-to-book on decluttering your home. She pointed out several things immediately and began a long discourse on getting rid of “stuff” that serves no purpose. What she said made sense, and I vowed that I would begin cleaning out again in 2019.
Both of my daughters have similar circumstances — older homes with little or no storage space. While there is little room for “extras,” they need to take a dose of their own medicine.
We now have five grandchildren who come to visit occasionally. One of our spare bedrooms resembles a nursery with twin beds, a changing table, toy chest and a rocker-recliner. During the past few years, our family has gradually added to the clutter in our home with a high chair, two booster seats, two Pack ’n Plays, two bumper pads, a stainless steel diaper pail, a plastic potty chair, two car seats, a bouncy seat and a bassinet.
We still have several more years with the littlest members of the family in need of baby items. Decluttering may have to wait a little while.
I’m sure other grandparents have felt similar pains, squeezing in a few items here and there. But I wouldn’t trade a little cramp in style and tight spaces for a life without grandchildren. They are precious when they visit and when they leave, we simply find a place to tuck things out of sight until they return.
My advice: Forget the clutter, enjoy your grandchildren! In the meantime, I could reevaluate my own “stuff” and donate to a needy cause.
— Trick lives in Baton Rouge
Advocate readers may submit stories of about 500 words to The Human Condition at features@theadvocate.com or The Advocate, EatPlayLive, 10705 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. There is no payment, and stories will be edited. Authors should include their city of residence, and, if writing about yourself, a photo.