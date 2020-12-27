The sign outside the storage building says “Life is Short — Buy More Stuff.”
As a lover of all things interesting, beautiful and artistic, I can relate. But, at an age considered mature by most and elderly by the rude, it is time to get rid of my lovely things.
In the pandemic, my friends are bragging about cleaning out their homes. The problem is that I love stuff. It makes me feel good. And, yes, I have gone through spirituality training, I do meditation and I pray for help.
I still love stuff.
My reoccurring nightmare is that my children have a garage sale and don’t appreciate what I have left them. They sell the Kuwait sea chests I collected when I taught school in Saudi Arabia, and the tribal jewelry I bought in a remote village where the Bedouins rode in on their camels with their falcons on their arms.
I have told them the stories, but my new plan is to do a video with pictures of the objects with me telling the stories. That will take a long time since I have my house and two storage rooms. I did have a storage/guesthouse, but I rented it, and when the renter did not want to live with my treasurers, I gave them to a friend who loves stuff more than I do. He also frequents garage sales, estate sales and thrift stores. He has not had a recent garage sale, so I hope to be able to visit a few of my items in the future.
I saved all the special clothes my kids wore in anticipation of the grandchildren that have not come at the pace I expected. I have the dinosaur Halloween costume my mother made for my son when he was in first grade. My daughter’s bedspread and curtains are packed away somewhere. The nursery rhyme wall frieze bought in England that hung in the kids’ rooms is in a dresser drawer waiting to be used again. Oh, the memories.
Since I treasure so much, I took pictures of it, and I have boxes and boxes of unlabeled photographs. There are duplicates of all the photos, and, since I have two children, I wanted a copy for each of them. The thought of sorting is overwhelming.
My house is small and packed to the brim with very interesting things. The pandemic has clipped my wings on garage and estate sales, so I have sold a few items on eBay since I must stay home.
I am a garage sale queen, and I do have a good eye for value. It would be a shame to waste my sixth sense for a bargain that is so highly developed.
Perhaps I will just keep buying and enjoying. That will pay my children back for their lack of appreciation of my skills by just leaving it for them to sort out.
— Mitchell lives in Baton Rouge